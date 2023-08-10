Victor Wembanyama's NBA2K24 Rating Revealed; Highest-Rated Rookie in Game's History

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Victor Wembanyama hype has officially hit NBA 2K24.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft, is rated 84 overall in the latest iteration of the iconic basketball video game.

"That's nice. That's alright," Wembanyama said of his rating.

Wembanyama now boasts the highest-ever rating for a rookie in the NBA 2K franchise, topping the 81 overall New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft, earned in NBA 2K20

When asked if his rating would hit 90 overall by the end of the 2023-24 season, the Frenchman replied, "For sure. No doubt."

For comparison, other players to be rated 84 overall in NBA 2K24 include Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Josh Giddey, Paolo Banchero, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Maxey and Rudy Gobert, among others.

Wembanyama is one of the most-hyped rookies in NBA history, joining now four-time champion and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He was even referred to as an "NBA 2K create-a-player" and a "cheat code" by Golden State Warriors veteran Stephen Curry.

The 19-year-old enters the league with astronomically high expectations as he attempts to lead the Spurs back to prominence, and he'll surely become one of the most-used players in NBA 2K24, which is set to release on Sept. 8.