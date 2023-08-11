NBA Chaos Makers: 5 Trade Ideas to Blow Up the 2023-24 Season

NBA Chaos Makers: 5 Trade Ideas to Blow Up the 2023-24 SeasonAugust 11, 2023
There are a million and one reasons to be excited about the 2023-24 NBA season.
Somewhere on that list is the potential for chaos.
That's not necessarily unique to this campaign, though with unfilled trade requests still swirling above Damian Lillard and James Harden, the hoops landscape seems especially susceptible to change. But the way this league operates, major trades can come together at any time, so maybe trade winds will swirl around another star and deliver the Association's latest stunner.
Either way, a major trade will surface at some point, probably sooner than later. And if it looks anything like the following five hypothetical swaps, it just might change the course of the 82-game marathon ahead.
Warriors Win Siakam Sweepstakes, CP3 Traded Again
Golden State Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam
Toronto Raptors receive: Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and 2028 first-round pick (top-seven protected)
While the Raptors haven't indicated a willingness to rebuild, that feels more a matter of when than if. Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse are already gone. Siakam could be next, either in a trade or as an unrestricted free agent next summer.
If Toronto trades him, it will want something significant. The Raptors have already rebuffed an offer from the Atlanta Hawks that included De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and "draft compensation," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Does this Warriors' offer trump that package? That depends on your evaluation of Kuminga (and the particulars on that draft compensation).
If the Raptors see the hyper-athletic swingman as a future star—imagine him and Scottie Barnes terrorizing teams in the open court—they could jump on this deal. Podziemski can dribble, pass and shoot; the future pick could land in the top 10; and Paul, who's been traded twice this summer (and will have to wait until Sept. 4 before he can be dealt again), is effectively on an expiring $30.8 million salary.
So, is this too much for Golden State to pay for a rental? You could maybe argue that, but the Warriors wouldn't if they felt the trade moved them closer to another championship. They need more scoring punch, playmaking, length and defensive versatility, and Siakam checks every box. He's a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection for a reason.
Put Siakam in the same frontcourt as Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson manning the guard spots, and that sure looks like a championship-caliber lineup.
Hawks Find Their Star Wing
Atlanta Hawks receive: Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers receive: De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanović, Kobe Bufkin and 2024 first-round pick (lottery protected, via SAC)
Since their surprise flight to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks have basically been grounded the past two seasons. They've won just two more games than they've lost over this stretch while posting a 3-8 mark in a pair of first-round losses.
Their latest flight plan involved the February hiring of head coach Quin Snyder and a summer extension of Dejounte Murray. Those should help cement a foundation for the franchise, but they still feel a star short of soaring up the standings.
Targeting George makes a ton of sense. They need a lockdown defender on the perimeter, another high-level scoring threat and someone who can thrive both on and off the ball. When healthy, he fits that description about as well as anyone, serving as basically the ideal outcome for what the Hawks hoped they were getting in Hunter, the No. 4 pick in 2019.
Plus, George could realistically become available at some point between now and February—if he isn't already. The Clippers might be tired of clinging to fading hopes that one day George and Kawhi Leonard will both be healthy when it matters most. They also could have trouble stomaching the idea of re-signing both next summer, assuming they ditch their 2024-25 player options.
Given George's age, injury issues and contract uncertainty, he shouldn't cost a fortune either. The Clippers aren't giving him away here, but this is far from top-dollar for an eight-time All-Star who perpetually ranks among the planet's top two-way talents.
As for L.A., if it doesn't plan on paying George, then this return offers value both today (to help Leonard) and tomorrow (when Leonard is potentially gone).
Hunter is a three-and-D forward who seemingly adds to his offensive arsenal every season. Bogdanović is a slippery scorer with an outside shot and a penchant for passing. Bufkin, this summer's No. 15 pick, is a combo guard who can pull up, pass and finish at the basket. Throw in a lottery-protected first, and the Clippers are coming away with a good amount of assets.
A Salt Lake City Surprise
Utah Jazz receive: Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kelly Olynyk, 2025 first-round pick (via CLE) and 2027 first-round pick (top-four protected, via LAL)
The Lillard sweepstakes don't have to end with his arrival in South Beach. Sure, that's his preference, but Portland needs to prioritize the trade return over his desired outcome.
And, honestly, someone else should see this stalemate as an opportunity to swoop in and swipe one of the league's most dynamic scorers.
Why not Utah? While the Jazz proved surprisingly competitive last season—thanks in huge part to Lauri Markkanen's All-Star ascension and Walker Kessler's All-Rookie first-team effort—they still need another difference-maker to have any shot of escaping the West. Lillard could make that difference, providing the creation, shot-making and distributing this offense desperately needs.
Bringing him back to the Beehive State—he played his college ball at Weber State—could be transformational. He might have a supporting cast as strong as any Portland ever put around him, and the Jazz would have the superstar who lets everyone trickle down into a better fitting role. Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson would be nightmare covers as second and third options, respectively.
This wouldn't push Utah to the top of the contender list, but it could snag it a spot on the second tier.
Portland, meanwhile, could take the incoming package in different directions if it wanted. The Jazz have no shortage of prospects or draft picks, so the Blazers could ask for just about anything—other than Markkanen, Kessler and maybe Taylor Hendricks.
As constructed here, Portland would nab a potential building block in George, add a fascinating project in Horton-Tucker and gain a really productive 24-year-old in Sexton. Olynyk is on an expiring salary, so he'd at least offer financial relief if not fetch some interest between now and the trade deadline.
The Blazers could certainly seek out more than a pair of first-round picks, but that would cut into the incoming prospects, as Lillard is 33 already and has some wildly expensive seasons in front of him.
Pistons Make a Zion-Sized Splash
Detroit Pistons receive: Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Bojan Bogdanović, James Wiseman, Killian Hayes, 2026 first-round pick (top-three protected) and 2028 first-round pick
If the Pelicans are tired of waiting on Williamson—his name hit the rumor mill this summer—they could find a willing and able trade partner in the Pistons, who can afford to be more patient with the bouncy big man, if needed.
Should Williamson finally stay healthy, after totaling just 114 appearances in his first four seasons, he could help launch Detroit up the Eastern Conference standings. Between Williamson and Cade Cunningham, who has hinted at a breakout in his time with the Select Team, the Pistons could have the league's next dynamic duo.
Since both have size, handles, vision and finishing power, they could create havoc on pick-and-rolls, since either could be the ball-handler or the screener. They'd also be intimidating in the open court, particularly with high-level athletes like Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson sprinting alongside them.
Spacing could be a struggle, and defense would be an uncertainty, but no one could question the club's talent and upside. With a healthy Williamson, a leveled-up Cunningham and a few success stories on the developmental front, Detroit could fight for a top-six seed as soon as next season and, if everything breaks right, even contend for the crown shortly thereafter.
New Orleans, meanwhile, would have to simply want out of the Williamson business, since his trade value isn't exactly peaking. Then again, if the Pels aren't convinced his availability issues are going away, they might want to take what they can get now and avoid the risk of him becoming expensive damaged goods down the line.
For someone who has played as little as Williamson has, this is a healthy return. Bogdanović is a plug-and-play 20-point scorer who could address New Orleans' need for shooting. The rest of the package is future-focused, but it includes a pair of top-10 picks from the 2020 draft (Wiseman was No. 2, Hayes was No. 7) and a pair of future firsts from a franchise with two playoff trips and zero series wins since 2010.
The 'Bockers Make Their Blockbuster
New York Knicks receive: Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, via WAS), 2025 first-round pick (top-four protected, via MIL) and 2026 first-round pick
For years, the Knicks have been quietly stockpiling picks and prospects to potentially fuel the NBA's next blockbuster deal. Opportunity could be knocking soon.
With James Harden wanting out of Philly, Joel Embiid might have to be thinking about a split from the Sixers. That's just speculation for now, but he effectively welcomed postulation when he recently spoke of winning a title "in Philly or anywhere else."
That should've been music to New York's ears, since Embiid seems like the megastar they've been waiting to chase.
"Joel already owns a house up in New York, he's had it for a while," Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer said on SiriusXM NBA Radio (h/t All Knicks). "The worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling and keeping a hold of their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Joel Embiid asks out."
While the Knicks have assembled a rock-solid squad, they still seem a superstar short of championship contention. Embiid, the reigning MVP and back-to-back scoring champ, scratches that itch as well (or better) than any remotely realistically available trade target.
As for the Sixers, an Embiid deal would spiral them into a long-term rebuild, so they should seek out as many picks and prospects as possible. New York could go even heavier on the former by adding extra firsts or pick swaps, but that might mean losing some of the latter. If Philly plans on keeping Tyrese Maxey, it might want players on his timeline, and all four of the incoming prospects qualify. Maxey and Quickley even shared a backcourt at Kentucky.