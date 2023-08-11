NBA Chaos Makers: 5 Trade Ideas to Blow Up the 2023-24 Season

2 of 5

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks receive: Paul George



Los Angeles Clippers receive: De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanović, Kobe Bufkin and 2024 first-round pick (lottery protected, via SAC)



Since their surprise flight to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks have basically been grounded the past two seasons. They've won just two more games than they've lost over this stretch while posting a 3-8 mark in a pair of first-round losses.



Their latest flight plan involved the February hiring of head coach Quin Snyder and a summer extension of Dejounte Murray. Those should help cement a foundation for the franchise, but they still feel a star short of soaring up the standings.



Targeting George makes a ton of sense. They need a lockdown defender on the perimeter, another high-level scoring threat and someone who can thrive both on and off the ball. When healthy, he fits that description about as well as anyone, serving as basically the ideal outcome for what the Hawks hoped they were getting in Hunter, the No. 4 pick in 2019.



Plus, George could realistically become available at some point between now and February—if he isn't already. The Clippers might be tired of clinging to fading hopes that one day George and Kawhi Leonard will both be healthy when it matters most. They also could have trouble stomaching the idea of re-signing both next summer, assuming they ditch their 2024-25 player options.



Given George's age, injury issues and contract uncertainty, he shouldn't cost a fortune either. The Clippers aren't giving him away here, but this is far from top-dollar for an eight-time All-Star who perpetually ranks among the planet's top two-way talents.



As for L.A., if it doesn't plan on paying George, then this return offers value both today (to help Leonard) and tomorrow (when Leonard is potentially gone).



Hunter is a three-and-D forward who seemingly adds to his offensive arsenal every season. Bogdanović is a slippery scorer with an outside shot and a penchant for passing. Bufkin, this summer's No. 15 pick, is a combo guard who can pull up, pass and finish at the basket. Throw in a lottery-protected first, and the Clippers are coming away with a good amount of assets.

