Juan Soto Calls Out Padres Players for Giving Up in Loss to Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

Frustration continues to mount amid a disappointing season for the San Diego Padres, with Juan Soto calling out the team's effort in a 6-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Soto said Wednesday's game was an example of the team giving up:

"We've got to play as a team. We've got to go out there grind every day. Grind every at-bat. ... It's been really inconsistent. Some days we do, some days we don't. We gotta do it every day. Days like this series, we just give up. Like literally, we just give up instead of keep grinding, keep pushing. We've got to forget about yesterday and keep moving."

