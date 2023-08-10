Report: $110M+ Harry Kane Bid from Bayern Munich Accepted by Tottenham

Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane could be moving to Bayern Munich.

Per Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Tottenham has accepted a bid of around $110 million from the Reds for the star striker.

The next step in the process will be for Kane to agree to the transfer for the move to be complete.

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness told German outlet Sport1 (h/t The Guardian) last month the club was confident about landing Kane.

"Harry Kane has clearly signaled in all conversations that his decision stands–and if it stays, then we'll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle," Hoeness said.

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Kane is "known to be enjoying life" with Spurs under new head coach Ange Postecoglou and "has been leaning towards staying" with the club.

Real Madrid was believed to have interest in Kane early in the summer as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, but the 30-year-old has previously said he's not keen on playing abroad at this point in his career.

Here is what he told Gary Neville of The Overlap podcast (h/t Jonathan Veal of The Independent) in May 2021 regarding moving to another country as part of a larger answer about potentially becoming the all-time leading scorer in Premier League history:

"I guess injuries would be the biggest thing [in stopping me getting the record], obviously I've had injuries, ankle injuries and I haven't had anything that's kept me out for months and months touch wood but I guess for me I think injuries would be, be the biggest thing stopping me.

"Of course there's always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don't think that really interests me in the near future."

If Kane is still under the mindset he doesn't want to leave England, Bayern Munich could have a tough time convincing him to agree to a deal.

Bayern Munich is one of the most successful clubs in the world. It has won 11 straight Bundesliga titles dating back to the 2012-13 season and hasn't finished worse than second in league play since 2010-11.

Kane has been a dominant force for Tottenham since joining the club in 2011. He became Spurs' all-time leading scorer in February with his 267th goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is only 47 goals away from tying Alan Shearer's all-time EPL record of 260.

Despite Kane's individual success, Tottenham hasn't won a league title since 1960-61. It has finished outside the top three in EPL play in each of the past five seasons, including an eighth-place showing in 2022-23.

Spurs will open the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday against Brentford.