Predicting Every Power 5 College Football Team's MVP for 2023 Season

Predicting Every Power 5 College Football Team's MVP for 2023 SeasonAugust 16, 2023
While role players are vital to a team's success, it's the megastars who normally propel their college football teams to lofty heights.
If you don't have one, the chances of you doing big things are small.
All 69 Power Five teams (with Notre Dame thrown in, despite still being independent) will look across their rosters for great players ready to surge to MVP status. In some cases, like at USC, a shoo-in superstar like Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returns.
He plays the position that dominates this list, which, of course, is quarterback. But several runners and receivers found their way here, too. In other cases, defense should carry the team and steal the show.
With college football around the corner, it's time to familiarize yourselves with some of the stars of the game and the most valuable players on rosters coming to a television near you.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Sam Hartman
The transfer portal has turned college football toward free agency, and one of the biggest winners of the offseason was Notre Dame, which lured graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman from Wake Forest.
With Drew Pyne now at Arizona State and Tyler Buchner at Alabama, the Irish are going to be relying on Hartman for a year to elevate the play of the position.
While Hartman helped put Dave Clawson's Demon Deacons on the sport's map, the Fighting Irish play with a whole different spectrum of support, and Hartman will bring his playmaking abilities to one of college football's most storied programs.
Everybody is excited to see how his nearly 13,000 passing yards and 110 scoring tosses translate in South Bend.
ACC (Part 1)
Boston College Eagles: Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku
The Eagles have a long way to go to be competitive in the ACC, but they are going to have one of the best defenders in the league on a side full of elite players on that side of the ball.
A season ago as a sophomore, Ezeiruaku lined up some with his hand down and at the second level and wound up a second-team all-conference performer with 61 tackles, including 35 solos, leading the team with 8.5 sacks (8.5), 14.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. He could have a Harold Landry-type impact on Chestnut Hill this year.
Clemson Tigers: LB Jeremiah Trotter
If the name looks familiar, it should: The Clemson star defender is the son of a former NFL All-Pro by the same name. But the younger Trotter is making a name for himself with the Tigers. Now this year, he will team with Barrett Carter to give coach Dabo Swinney a duo of potential All-American linebackers. Trotter can do everything, and he is an athletic, tackling machine.
Everybody is watching Garrett Riley's offense for the Tigers, but they need the linebackers to thrive to stay at the top of the ACC.
Duke Blue Devils: QB Riley Leonard
One of college football's biggest surprises a season ago was Mike Elko's surging Duke Blue Devils, and the job he did in Durham was right up there with Sonny Dykes at TCU, Kalen DeBoer at Washington and Josh Heupel at Tennessee.
Athletic quarterback Riley Leonard had a big hand in the success. The Alabama native threw for 2,967 yards and 20 scores and ran for 699 yards and 13 more touchdowns. He was one of the sneaky-best players in the ACC, and with another year under him, he'll continue to develop and thrive.
Florida State Seminoles: DE Jared Verse
The easy pick for the 'Noles here would be electrifying quarterback Jordan Travis, and he would be a great fit. But if FSU is going to take the next leap forward, the defense is going to carry them. Last year, coach Mike Norvell's team finished 15th in total defense and 10th in sacks, thanks largely in part to Jared Verse.
Following a transfer from FCS Albany, Verse dominated essentially everybody he faced, then he shocked the NFL by spurning it to return to Tallahassee another season. He has the potential to be the most dominant defender in the nation.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: QB Haynes King
Brent Pry held things in check following Georgia Tech's decision to fire Geoff Stevens a year ago, and he was rewarded with the full-time gig in the offseason. His award, though, is inheriting a team that has myriad issues on paper, including a running game devoid of proven playmakers.
Texas A&M transfer King is in a battle with Zach Pyron to be the quarterback for the Ramblin' Wreck, and though that race could go either way, King's dual-threat abilities seem like the best team for the rebuilding team. Pry needs him to be the kind of player he was expected to be when he won the starting job in College Station going into two seasons.
Louisville Cardinals: RB Jawhar Jordan
As Jeff Brohm takes over at his alma mater, he's going to have to essentially rebuild both sides of the ball, but there is still excitement at Louisville where Jake Plummer expects to call the shots for his old coach at quarterback.
Still, it's the guy behind Plummer who should steal the show. Jordan led the team with 815 yards and four touchdowns after taking over as the starter midway through the year and finished the season with back-to-back 100-yard games, including earning MVP honors in a Fenway Bowl loss to Cincinnati. He's going to have a monster year to carry the offense.
Miami Hurricanes: S Kamren Kinchens
Tyler Van Dyke needs a big rebound season for the Hurricanes to erase the horrific taste from the '22 season, but the team could be much improved on defense. That would help considerably, and the best player on this team is Kinchens.
The 6'0", 205-pound punisher on the back end was an All-American a season ago, registering 59 tackles and grabbing a team-high six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble as a sophomore. You'd better enjoy watching him this year because NFL teams can't wait.
ACC (Part 2)
North Carolina Tar Heels: QB Drake Maye
Caleb Williams unequivocally is the best-returning player in the nation, but North Carolina's Drake Maye isn't far behind him and arguably is college football's best drop-back passer. Despite transfer rumors, Maye kept it in his family and returned to Chapel Hill (where his father and brother played).
Even though favorite target Josh Downs is gone to the pros, the Tar Heels received a huge transfer target for Maye when Kent State's Devontez Walker committed. They need him to win his appeal for immediate eligibility, which has been denied by the NCAA, but Maye is going to enhance the weapons around him, regardless. He's special.
North Carolina State Wolfpack: QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong is used to flinging passes in the ACC; he's just going to be doing it in a different uniform this season.
The senior transferred from a middling Virginia program to take over for Devin Leary at North Carolina State, and while he still hasn't won the job over MJ Morris, his experience should win out. The Wolfpack's sneaky-good group of young receivers could help the team have a much better offensive showing than some experts think.
Pittsburgh Panthers: QB Phil Jurkovec
Back in 2020, it looked like Jurkovec was destined for a strong collegiate career at Boston College after transferring from Notre Dame. Following an injury in '21, he never really developed afterward, though, causing him to leave Jeff Hafley's program and reunite with former offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti at Pittsburgh.
He's resurfaced as a Panther with one final chance for a turnaround. Expectations are high, and the prediction here is that the strong-armed Jurkovec leads them to a bowl game with a quality final year.
Syracuse Orange: QB Garrett Shrader
Tight end Oronde Gadsden received a lot of recognition to go here, but, ultimately, it's hard to envision an Orange offense without Shrader leading it. The former Mississippi State transfer has found a home and, while he isn't the most consistent passer, he has carried the offense several games with his arm and legs.
Now, with finally some familiarity at offensive coordinator, Shrader could have his best year yet. The 6'4", 230-pound signal-caller accounted for 26 touchdowns a season ago, and without Sean Tucker, that number must improve.
Virginia Cavaliers: Edge Chico Bennett Jr.
Questions abound on both sides of the ball for second-year coach Tony Elliott, who is having to replace a lot of talent. Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong transferring to N.C. State isn't the only departure for a rebuilding program. While there aren't many solid answers offensively yet, the Hoos can expect Bennett to anchor the team defensively.
The 6'4", 252-pound Tennessee native started the final three-quarters of the season a year ago at the "bandit" (pass-rushing) position and excelled with seven sacks, 34 tackles (17 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He will have to fill up the stat sheet and take over some games for the team to be serviceable.
Virginia Tech Hokies: S Nasir Peoples
The uncertainty surrounding the quarterback race led us to turn our attention toward the defensive side of the ball, though if Baylor transfer Kyron Drones beats out Grant Wells, he could provide game-breaking ability under center.
The safe bet for the Hokies is Peoples, a potential all-conference defender who has thrived under Brent Pry. Entering his sixth year, Peoples will be a stalwart and a dependable force after a year where he finished with 60 tackles (29 solo), 4.5 tackles for a loss and one pass breakup.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons: WR Donavon Green
With Sam Hartman gone to Notre Dame and AT Perry off to the NFL, coach Dave Clawson must find his firepower elsewhere.
New signal-caller Mitch Griffis will miss Perry, but Jahmal Banks and Green are potential breakout stars. A season ago, Green was second on the team with 37 catches for 642 yards and six scores. Don't be surprised if he doubles that total this season, and while the Demon Deacons may take a small step back, they have plenty of weapons.
Big 12 (Part 1)
Baylor Bears: RB Richard Reese
A season ago, Reese wasn't talked about enough, and even though coach Dave Aranda's Bears didn't have the season they'd hoped, they did find an emerging star in the freshman running back.
Reese nearly ran for 1,000 yards and provided steady stats. He'll lead a talented running backs room that will help Blake Shapen take the next step forward at quarterback. The Bears should have a nice bounce-back season with Reese as a catalyst.
BYU Cougars: QB Kedon Slovis
When you're entering your first year in a new conference, it's nice to have a wily veteran leading the way, and that's exactly what Kalani Sitake has in Slovis.
The Cougars were a major disappointment a season ago, and now they are getting their first dip into Power 5 play with the Big 12. Slovis had an exceptional freshman season at USC, but his numbers with the Trojans and last year at Pitt were pedestrian. Now, he will play his final year in Provo, and the Cougars need him to fling it all over the field.
Cincinnati Bearcats: DT Dontay Corleone
The Bearcats may not look like a team just a year removed from the College Football Playoff in Scott Satterfield's first season, especially making its way to the Big 12 without a proven quarterback or a stable of offensive playmakers.
Thankfully for the Bearcats, they have "the Godfather" on the defensive line with Corleone, a bulldozer and potential All-American candidate to command double teams. He's a star and can change the game from the interior of the line.
Houston Cougars: QB Donovan Smith
Much like the two other first-year Big 12 programs already mentioned, this feels like a rebuilding year for the other set of Cougars, but coach Dana Holgorsen has an intriguing signal-caller to lead the way.
The 6'5", 230-pound Smith was the odd man out, losing his Red Raiders gig to Tyler Shough a season ago despite accounting for 19 total touchdowns. With Shough back and Behren Morton looking like the future, Smith left a crowded quarterback room in Lubbock for Holgorsen's pass-happy offense. He could have a big year and surprise a lot of people as a Cougar.
Iowa State Cyclones: WR Jaylin Noel
Uncertainty abounds in Ames with quarterback Hunter Dekkers not going through fall practice after being charged with tampering with records related to an ongoing investigation into alleged student-athlete gambling.
On top of that, coach Matt Campbell is trying to move on from a bowl-less season a year ago.
Still, the Cyclones have capable arms with Rocco Becht and JJ Kohl, and whoever wins that job will have Noel as a playmaker on which they can rely. With all-time Iowa State great Xavier Hutchinson off to the NFL, this is Noel's WR group, and he will shine despite the remaining question marks.
Kansas Jayhawks: QB Jaylon Daniels
The Jayhawks' season got off to a sizzling start a year ago, but when catalyst Daniels went down with an injury that kept him out for a large swath of the season, everything derailed.
Daniels is back to lead Lance Leipold's offense, and as he showed in a 55-53 triple-overtime loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, he is plenty dangerous when healthy. That 544-yard, six-touchdown performance gave the world another glimpse of what he can do, even though it was against a depleted Hogs defense. He is a next-level player in Lawrence.
Kansas State Wildcats: OL Cooper Beebe
It's not often you see a team's MVP along the offensive line, but with Christian Duffie (if he's healthy), Beebe and Co., the Wildcats have a massive strength up front.
Nobody is more valuable than interior lineman Beebe, who is one of the best to come out of college in a long time. He is destined to be an early-round draft pick, but before he leaves the Little Apple, he will be charged with protecting rising star quarterback Will Howard and paving the way for a group of running backs moving on from Deuce Vaughn.
Big 12 (Part 2)
Oklahoma Sooners: OLB/S Dasan McCullough
This is a roll-of-the-dice pick, especially with star quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a very capable running backs room, but the shocker here is the Sooners having a defensive MVP.
McCullough is one of the reinforcements coach Brent Venables brought in to help along that side of the ball, a versatile former freshman All-American who left Indiana and seems destined to play the team's Cheetah position, which is a hybrid linebacker/safety. McCullough is a fast, aggressive linebacker who can do everything and be the Sooners' version of Isaiah Simmons, who thrived in the role under Venables at Clemson before heading to the NFL.
Oklahoma State Cowboys: LB Collin Oliver
Mike Gundy's Cowboys fell off the football earth a season ago, crashing and burning after a good start to the season, and there isn't a whole lot of confidence going into a season where the team failed to land an impact transfer quarterback.
The good news is the team has a great linebacking corps for new coordinator Bryan Nardo, led by Oliver, who will help fill the void left by Mason Cobb's transfer to USC. A season ago, Oliver finished with 7.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks, and he will team with Tulsa transfer Justin Wright to give the rebuilding Cowboys a quality duo.
TCU Horned Frogs: QB Chandler Morris
How do you follow up a storybook season that wound up with Sonny Dykes' surprising Horned Frogs in the national championship game? Unfortunately for TCU, it's going to be with a whole new cast of players following the end-of-season beat-down by Georgia.
Morris was expected to be the signal-caller a year ago before Max Duggan took over, never looked back and wound up a Heisman Trophy finalist. Now the former Oklahoma quarterback will get his opportunity to lead the Frogs and should post strong passing numbers.
Texas Longhorns: WR Xavier Worthy
Every year, it seems big things are expected in Austin, but this could be a big resurgence for the Longhorns with talent all over the field.
Quinn Ewers is expected to win a heated quarterback battle, and while the Horns look for Bijan Robinson's replacement, they will throw the ball to Worthy a lot. The lanky deep threat can stretch the field with anybody in the nation and has been a playmaker since he arrived on campus. Marvin Harrison Jr. will get all the accolades, but Worthy may be the second-best receiver in the nation.
Texas Tech Red Raiders: QB Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire's career at his first college head coaching gig was full of surprising moments a season ago, and a big reason for that was Shough's ability to run coordinator Zach Kittley's pass-heavy offense.
The former Oregon transfer moved to Lubbock and, while he has looked good when he's been on the field for the Red Raiders, staying healthy has been an issue. The team went 4-0 last year with him at the helm, but he got hurt. Still, if he can be the type of player who was the Texas Bowl MVP in the win over Ole Miss, this could be a fun year for TTU.
UCF Knights: QB John Rhys Plumlee
Gus Malzahn didn't have a long hiatus from Power 5 football. The former Auburn coach will lead UCF into its new foray into the Big 12, and continuity at quarterback is going to be a bonus for the Knights.
Dual-threat signal-caller Plumlee accounted for more than 3,400 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns a season ago, but he needs to be a much more consistent passer to take the team to the next level. The team has speed and explosive possibility, even with the transition to the Big 12.
West Virginia Mountaineers: RB CJ Donaldson
Without an experienced quarterback, coach Neal Brown's West Virginia Mountaineers are going to rely heavily on a strong running game this year. While the team has a variety of weapons it can deploy, Donaldson is the best.
The former tight end is a 6'2", 240-pound bruiser who barreled his way to 526 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on a 6-yard average a season ago. He got injured, leaving the Mountaineers to find other weapons to help him out, but if he stays healthy, he's going to have a big-time year in Morgantown.
Big Ten East
Indiana Hoosiers: QB Tayven Jackson
This is another major gamble putting somebody on this list that hasn't won a job yet, but Hoosiers redshirt freshman quarterback Jackson returns to his Indiana home to play for IU, and while he's in a dead-heat battle with Brendan Sorsby, he's too good to not eventually win the gig.
Jackson is super-athletic, and a year in Josh Heupel's high-octane offense will do him well. The 6'5", 185-pound signal-caller can make all the throws and possesses the kind of athleticism that can elevate an offense. He was just in a deep room in Knoxville. Watch out for him.
Maryland Terrapins: QB Taulia Tagovailoa
Everybody knows Taulia Tagovailoa's brother, Tua, who starred at Alabama before going to the Miami Dolphins. But he's plenty good enough to have his game stand on his own.
The younger Tagovailoa has posted some incredible numbers in Mike Locksley's offense, which is a reason why he said he was offered $1.5 million to transfer to an SEC program in the offseason. The Terrapins should be much-improved this year with Tagovailoa in firm control of the offense.
Michigan Wolverines: RB Blake Corum
Without question, Corum was the nation's best running back a season ago and firmly in place to compete for the Heisman Trophy before he suffered a season-ending injury late in the year. Now, he returns to Ann Arbor with big things on his mind.
For the past two years, the Wolverines have made it to the College Football Playoff, only to lose in the semifinal, but with tons of offensive weaponry returning, they could be back and better than ever. Corum will team with Donovan Edwards to give Big Blue the best 1-2 running back punch in America.
Michigan State Spartans: RB Jalen Berger
With quarterback Payton Thorne (Auburn) and Keon Coleman (Florida State) leaving East Lansing in the dust, coach Mel Tucker is faced with losing two of his biggest offensive weapons from a team that could ill-afford to suffer talent setbacks.
Some pieces are there for the Spartans to at least make the postseason this year, but they are going to need a big year from guys who put up pedestrian numbers a year ago. One of those is Berger, a Wisconsin transfer who leads a deep running back room that needs to produce better than in 2022. If he's fed the ball, he could wind up with 1,000 rushing yards.
Ohio State Buckeyes: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Whoever wins the quarterback battle in Columbus is going to have an embarrassment of riches at his disposal on the perimeter and in the backfield. The Buckeyes are loaded with weapons, and none are bigger than Harrison and Emeka Egbuka, who are both destined to be high-round draft picks after this year.
Harrison is, of course, the son of an NFL Hall of Famer who finished second in voting for the Biletnikoff Award a season ago, and he should be right in the thick of things to win it this year. He's a special talent and the nation's best pass-catcher.
Penn State Nittany Lions: OT Olu Fashanu
This could have gone any number of ways because, quite simply put, James Franklin has a loaded team in Happy Valley this year. If Drew Allar is the real deal, the Nittany Lions could compete for the Big Ten and the playoffs.
While running back Nicholas Singleton, linebacker Abdul Carter, defensive end Chop Robinson and cornerback Kalen King all could be here, Fashanu was arguably the nation's best offensive line prospect a season ago and should be better this season, protecting Allar's blind side. The 6'6", 323-pound left tackle is a force who will be picked very early in the first round.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights: LB Deion Jennings
Greg Schiano at least has made Rutgers more competitive, but the Scarlet Knights need to break through in some way and get to the postseason, and the only way that's going to happen is if quarterback Gavin Wimsatt takes a large leap forward.
They are already salty on defense with a bunch of playmakers, led by linebacker Jennings, who is the type of player Schiano made into a star at Ohio State. He will team with fellow linebacker Tyreem Powell, pass rushers Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey and interior lineman Mayan Ahanotu and Kyonte Hamilton to give Rutgers a formidable front seven.
Big Ten West
Illinois Fighting Illini: DT Jer'Zhan Newton
The resurgence of Illinois football has centered around its defense, and coach Bret Bielema returns several stars from last year's top-ranked scoring defensive unit in the nation. None of those are more important than Newton, arguably the nation's top defensive tackle.
He is a devastating force with a relentless motor and is the heart and soul of the Illini's team. A year ago, he led the team with 14 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and a pair of fumble recoveries. He is bullishly strong and can do it all. He's also the first ever Illinois player to be named for the Walter Camp Award preseason watch list.
Iowa Hawkeyes: CB Cooper DeJean
DeJean is a legendary Iowa high school prep player who starred at everything he played and is a household name around those parts. Now, he's a blossoming superstar for coach Kirk Ferentz's team as a do-it-all defensive back.
A season ago as a sophomore, DeJean registered 75 tackles and added 13 passes defended and five interceptions. Truthfully, you could play him on offense, and he'd be the best Hawkeye on that side of the ball, too. In anything he does, he excels. This could be an All-America season.
Minnesota Golden Gophers: QB Athan Kaliakmanis
Expect a big year from Kaliakmanis, who has the athleticism and ability to wind up being the most talented quarterback to play in a P.J. Fleck-coached offense in a long time.
We're projecting a little here considering he threw for just three touchdowns and four interceptions a season ago, but he has a ton of potential, and while the Golden Gophers must replace all-time leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim and all three interior offensive linemen, including Rimington Trophy finalist John Michael Schmitz, there is plenty of talent, including a group of talented pass-catchers, led by tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
Nebraska Cornhuskers: RB Anthony Grant
If Jeff Sims wins the starting job over Casey Thompson, he could slot in here nicely. We love the thoughts of him in a Matt Rhule-coached offense. But while we wait on the Cornhuskers' quarterback battle, the new coaching staff has inherited a nice, solid piece in Grant.
The running back rumbled for 916 yards and six touchdowns a year ago, but he averaged less than 5 yards per carry, so it was far from an explosive campaign. With an improved offensive line this year and some actual coaching, he could exceed 1,000 yards. Don't sleep on Georgia tight end transfer Arik Gilbert if the NCAA clears him.
Northwestern Wildcats: LB Bryce Gallagher
The Northwestern athletics program is facing widespread hazing allegations across multiple sports, and it fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald as a result.
Interim coach David Braun is left to pick up the pieces on the gridiron.
It could be a rough year, or, at least it looks that way on paper. The Wildcats do have some nice defensive pieces to the puzzle, led by Gallagher, who is a 6'2", 223-pound tackling machine who reached triple digits in stops a season ago with five tackles for a loss. He is a run-stopping force who could be an all-conference selection.
Purdue Boilermakers: RB Devin Mockobee
Remember that Illinois defense discussed earlier in the slide? That was orchestrated by new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters. But the Boilermakers may be carried by the other side of the ball in '22 if Texas transfer Hudson Card has a strong year.
Purdue's best player is running back Mockobee, who set a Boilers freshman record with 968 rushing yards. He added nine touchdowns in only seven starts and was a star in Jeff Brohm's offense. With new coordinator Graham Harrell taking over, the offense should center around Mockobee.
Wisconsin Badgers: RB Braelon Allen
This should be an extremely exciting season for Wisconsin, which made arguably the nation's top hire in the offseason by bringing former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to Camp Randall. The team and coaching staff took shape after that.
SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be the perfect signal-caller for Phil Longo's offense, but Allen is the real winner here. Defenses will have to respect Mordecai's arm, and that should allow the talented Allen to run free. He's run for more than 1,200 yards in each of the past two seasons with 23 combined touchdowns. Expect a huge year.
Pac-12 (Part 1)
Arizona Wildcats: WR Jacob Cowing
Following Dorian Singer's decision to transfer to USC, the Arizona Wildcats must find a way to replace one of their top playmakers. Thankfully for coach Jedd Fisch, he deployed one of the nation's youngest, most exciting offenses a season ago, and there are capable bodies.
Tetairoa McMillan is a star-in-the-making, but Cowing is the veteran superstar former UTEP transfer who caught 85 passes for 1,034 yards and seven scores a year ago as he decided to return to the desert to haul in Jayden de Laura passes. The Wildcats are happy he did, as they will try to outscore enough opponents to make a bowl game this year.
Arizona State Sun Devils: WR Elijhah Badger
As a quarterback battle is waged between Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and incumbent Trenton Bourguet (not to mention future star Jaden Rashada), some quality playmakers on offense await new coach Kenny Dillingham.
Nobody really expects much from the Sun Devils in 2023, but Dillingham's high-scoring offensive system could provide an infusion of excitement that can surprise people. If so, Badger is going to be smack-dab in the middle of it all. He led the team with 866 receiving yards and seven scores and teams with Giovanni Sanders to give Dillingham two sneaky-strong weapons.
California Bears: RB Jaydn Ott
Not much went right a year ago for coach Justin Wilcox's California Bears, and they are going to have to win a lot more than four games if he is going to stay off the hot seat. The more they can get Ott the ball, the better.
In 2022, Ott's freshman year was spectacular, despite the awful record. The Chino, California, native ran for 897 yards and eight scores and averaged more than 5 yards per carry. He also caught 46 passes for 321 yards and three more scores, making him one of the top pass-catching backs in the nation. Ott can do it all, and he needs to be the focal point of the '23 offense.
Colorado Buffaloes: DB/WR Travis Hunter
The media circus that will be surrounding coach Deion Sanders' first year at Colorado will be something to behold, and while CU probably doesn't have enough talent to compete with its best teams on the schedule, the Buffs are destined to be much-improved.
Jewels like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the freshman duo of Dylan Edwards and Cormani McClain are going to be exciting to watch, but Hunter—the nation's top player from the '22 recruiting class who signed with Jackson State and followed Sanders to the Rockies—is special. He has the ability to be one of the top cornerbacks in the nation but is a playmaker catching passes, too. Look for him to break out in the Pac-12.
Oregon Ducks: QB Bo Nix
Even with Dillingham gone to Arizona State, there are plenty of reasons to love Oregon's playoff potential this year, and Nix is at the epicenter of the excitement. New offensive coordinator Will Stein told The Register-Guard's Chris Hansen his mind was blown when he met Nix and discussed the future with him.
The signal-caller thrived a season ago after transferring from Auburn, posting huge numbers (3,593 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with 510 rushing yards and 14 more scores). He is known for his big-game ability and freelancing style, and don't expect any different this year. Nix seems to be a polarizing player for some reason, but he can flat-out make things happen.
Oregon State Beavers: RB Damien Martinez
Sometimes, it's easy to forget about the Beavers, but Jonathan Smith's team won 10 games a season ago and have a lot of things to be thrilled about. Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei should win the quarterback job after benefitting from a change of scenery. He'd be wise to turn around and hand off to Martinez, who should be the bell cow no matter who the quarterback is.
As a freshman a year ago, he wound up with 982 rushing yards and seven scores. He was unstoppable at times throughout a six-game 100-plus yard streak between October 15 and November 26.
Pac-12 (Part 2)
Stanford Cardinal: TE Benjamin Yurosek
Despite all the positive things David Shaw did in his career, it was time for the Cardinal to change things up. They did so when Shaw resigned, hiring Troy Taylor to take over.
While '23 could be a transition year, Stanford isn't going to fold up. Taylor is an up-and-coming offensive mind, and he inherits all-conference playmaker Benjamin Yurosek at tight end. This is a perfect marriage for Taylor's offense, which relies heavily on the tight end. A year ago at Sacramento State, Marshel Martin led the team in catches, yards and touchdowns, so expect a massive year from Yurosek.
UCLA Bruins: RB Carson Steele
Everybody is watching Chip Kelly's quarterback battle with freshman Dante Moore firmly in the mix, and edge-rusher Laiatu Latu could be one of the best sack artists in the nation. But the biggest buzz should come from Carson Steele transferring to play out West.
The newest Bruin was a dynamo in the MAC, leading all of FBS in yards after contact, and while Ball State is far from UCLA, it's going to be fun to see how his 1,556 yards on a 5.4 average translate in the Pac-12. The guess here is he is a player the nation falls in love with, and he has a huge year as Kelly's big-time back replacing Zach Charbonnet.
USC Trojans: QB Caleb Williams
What more do you need to see? This is the biggest no-brainer on the entire list.
Williams won the Heisman Trophy a season ago, spending much of the season being steadily spectacular and really ramping up late in the year to become the favorite and eventually win the award after following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma.
Williams finished the season with 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he ran for 382 and five more scores. While he didn't finish the season the way he'd hoped, he had a monster year. Expect more in '23.
Utah Utes: TE Brant Kuithe
Coach Kyle Whittingham's team has a bunch of exciting offensive weapons, and if quarterback Cam Rising returns from his knee injury in his old form, he can carry the Utes to wins with his drive and determination. Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson is a blossoming star, too.
But Kuithe is one of the nation's top two tight ends, along with Georgia's Brock Bowers, and he returns after an injury cut short his '22 season. This is a dude who eclipsed 600 receiving yards twice in his career already, and he has all the pieces around him to have a massive close to his career in Salt Lake City.
Washington Huskies: QB Michael Penix Jr.
One of the nation's biggest surprises a season ago was Washington, which excelled under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. A big reason for that was striking transfer portal gold when Penix resurrected his injury-riddled career by reuniting with his former Indiana offensive coordinator.
What followed was a remarkable year where Penix threw for 4,641 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk back, the Huskies have elite weapons in the passing game, and they could be a sleeper pick for the playoffs with Penix leading the way.
Washington State Cougars: QB Cameron Ward
There's no question Ward has a ton of ability, but he was noticeably raw a season ago in his first year in the Power 5 after transferring from Incarnate Word, where he dominated. Despite inconsistencies with his footwork and accuracy, he still threw for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
This year, Ward will be even better for coach Jake Dickert's team, flashing his immense ability for at least this season and potentially one more. Ward has all the tools, and he will come closer to putting everything together this year.
SEC East
Florida Gators: RB Trevor Etienne
This is an interesting year for coach Billy Napier in the Swamp. After the Gators named Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz the starting quarterback, it's an offense that doesn't scare anybody on paper but still has some intriguing, young receivers and plenty of talent.
But the strength on that side of the ball is the running back room where Montrell Johnson Jr. and Etienne provide a strong duo. Etienne, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson star and NFL player Travis, and he has the most ability. A season ago as a true freshman, he wound up with 719 yards and six scores, averaging more than 6 yards per carry. Florida needs more of that this year. Feed him the ball.
Georgia Bulldogs: TE Brock Bowers
Since he stepped foot on campus, Bowers has been a superstar and All-American. He simply does everything right; he's an elite blocker, a jumbo target and a terrific athlete once he gets in the open field. He's been the bell-cow for back-to-back national champions, amassing 1,824 receiving yards and 20 scores in two seasons.
Much like Stetson Bennett, he was a guarantee to make a big play when the Bulldogs needed it. Now with Carson Beck under center, Bowers will have to be the safety valve to help the first-year quarterback along. The guess here is the Dawgs will be just fine.
Kentucky Wildcats: QB Devin Leary
One of the biggest transfer coups of the offseason was when Mark Stoops was able to get Leary to Lexington. The former North Carolina State quarterback should be an upgrade over Will Levis' uneven career, and he could team nicely with offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who returns to UK after an NFL stint.
The big question is whether Leary will be his old self following a torn pectoral muscle a year ago, but if he is, the Cats could have a major boost. This is a player who threw 46 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Wolfpack in the past two seasons. He could have a big year with some intriguing young receivers around him.
Missouri Tigers: WR Luther Burden Jr.
If Eli Drinkwitz doesn't get Burden the football more this year, he has no business being the coach at Missouri.
Those are strong words, yes, but the Tigers don't have anybody with the special ability of the former 5-star, especially after Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia. The St. Louis native finished the year with 45 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns, 88 rushing yards and two more touchdowns, to go along with a punt-return touchdown. He can do it all, and the Tigers need him to have at least 15 touches per game.
If he does, big things will follow.
South Carolina Gamecocks: QB Spencer Rattler
The 2022 season was an odd one for Rattler, who flashed some moments of disappointment and inconsistency that plagued the finale of his Oklahoma career. Then there were sterling performances to close the year when he torched Tennessee for six touchdowns, led the Gamecocks to a win over Clemson then played well in a bowl loss to Notre Dame.
Overall, Rattler threw for 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but he improved as the year went on. With the Gamecocks lacking in weaponry around him, this year will be a litmus test to see if he can make everybody around him better.
Tennessee Volunteers: QB Joe Milton
One of the players getting a lot of preseason attention is Milton, he of the big personality and bigger arm. But, then again, that is no new thing for the veteran who won the starting job twice at Michigan and once in Knoxville before losing it.
In his final college season, this year feels different. He has tons of talent around him and is comfortable in his third season in Josh Heupel's offense. Milton looked great in wins over Vanderbilt and in the Orange Bowl over Clemson a season ago, so he has put together some quality snaps and has a ton of confidence. The Vols have a lot of playmakers surrounding him, too.
Vanderbilt Commodores: QB AJ Swann
How in the world can Ken Seals be in the mix to beat out Swann, as talented as the sophomore signal-caller is?
There's no question the latter has the ability to elevate the Commodores offense under second-year coach Clark Lea, and it will be fun to watch him develop after he showed flashes a season ago, throwing for 1,274 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Nobody is expecting much from the 'Dores, but if they make any noise, it will need to be with Swann under center.
SEC West
Alabama Crimson Tide: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
Everybody in Tuscaloosa is concerned about the quarterback competition, and while the Crimson Tide have plenty of talented receivers and excellent running backs, the signal-caller is needed to make everything tick.
Fortunately for coach Nick Saban, he has a ton of playmakers on the other side of the ball, led by Kool-Aid McKinstry, who may be college football's top shutdown corner. He could wind up the Jim Thorpe Award favorite and a lock to be a first-round pick who can take away an entire side of the field. If you don't hear McKinstry's name much this year, it's because he's doing his job.
Arkansas Razorbacks: RB Raheim Sanders
KJ Jefferson's health is paramount to a Hogs rebound season, but perhaps the biggest news for Sam Pittman after a disappointing year and an offseason full of transfers was the "Rocket" man coming back at running back.
The Razorbacks will break in a new offensive coordinator, but with Sanders beside Jefferson in the backfield, there are a couple of excellent weapons around which to build. Sanders is a game-breaker who ran for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 6.5 average a season ago. At 6'2", 237 pounds, he's big, fast and should be one of the SEC's top two runners.
Auburn Tigers: RB Jarquez Hunter
If you want a team that could make a huge turnaround in one year, look no further than Hugh Freeze on the Plains where he is recruiting at a high level and has a lot of good players after flipping the roster with recruits and through the transfer portal.
Finding a quarterback is paramount, but the Tigers should have a boost in the backfield with South Florida running back Brain Battie joining Hunter. The latter is a guy who can take it to the house every time he touches the ball and ran for 668 yards and seven scores last year on a 6.4 average. With more opportunities this year, he could have a 1,000-yard season.
LSU Tigers: LB Harold Perkins Jr.
It's no surprise Perkins is a really good college football player considering his recruiting ranking out of high school, but to come into LSU and dominate the way he did as a true freshman was shocking.
Perkins was unblockable as a true freshman a year ago, finishing the year with 72 tackles, including 13 for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He also intercepted a pass and forced four fumbles, and he really didn't even know the scheme all that well until later in the year; he was going off sheer talent.
Perkins has plenty of that and has special ability comparable in the college game to former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.
Mississippi State Bulldogs: QB Will Rogers
Everybody is going to be watching to see just how first-year coach Zach Arnett does in Starkville following the tragic and untimely death of offensive mastermind and Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.
Rogers was the orchestral conductor of the Air Raid offense the past few years, and he is going to have to adapt and adjust to a more balanced, pro-style attack now. Rogers doesn't have the strongest arm, but he has posted incredible numbers under Leach with 10,689 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in three years. How will he adapt? That's one of the SEC's biggest question marks.
Ole Miss Rebels: RB Quinshon Judkins
Once a little-known prospect, Judkins burst onto the college football scene a year ago and led the league in rushing yards, despite having a quality transfer alongside him in Zach Evans. With Evans off to the NFL, it's Judkins' show in Oxford, and he is poised to have another huge year.
As the quarterback battle is waged between favorite Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard, coach Lane Kiffin knows he can rely on Judkins, who blew up for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns on a 5.7 average a year ago. This could be another All-America caliber campaign for the sophomore with tons of players around him.
Texas A&M Aggies: WR Evan Stewart
The Aggies found something in a disappointing season at the end of '22 when Conner Weigman took the reins as the starting quarterback. But while he was having to wait his turn, a former 5-star receiver quietly had a huge year for a bad offense.
That would be Stewart, who finished the season with 53 catches for 649 yards and just a pair of touchdowns. With Bobby Petrino calling plays and with Weigman (likely) entrenched for the entire year (though he's currently in a battle for No. 1 duties), Stewart should thrive from some stability.
He has tons of ability to be one of the best pass-catchers in the league.
