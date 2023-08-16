Predicting Every Power 5 College Football Team's MVP for 2023 Season

11 of 11

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Everybody in Tuscaloosa is concerned about the quarterback competition, and while the Crimson Tide have plenty of talented receivers and excellent running backs, the signal-caller is needed to make everything tick.

Fortunately for coach Nick Saban, he has a ton of playmakers on the other side of the ball, led by Kool-Aid McKinstry, who may be college football's top shutdown corner. He could wind up the Jim Thorpe Award favorite and a lock to be a first-round pick who can take away an entire side of the field. If you don't hear McKinstry's name much this year, it's because he's doing his job.

Arkansas Razorbacks: RB Raheim Sanders

KJ Jefferson's health is paramount to a Hogs rebound season, but perhaps the biggest news for Sam Pittman after a disappointing year and an offseason full of transfers was the "Rocket" man coming back at running back.

The Razorbacks will break in a new offensive coordinator, but with Sanders beside Jefferson in the backfield, there are a couple of excellent weapons around which to build. Sanders is a game-breaker who ran for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 6.5 average a season ago. At 6'2", 237 pounds, he's big, fast and should be one of the SEC's top two runners.

Auburn Tigers: RB Jarquez Hunter

If you want a team that could make a huge turnaround in one year, look no further than Hugh Freeze on the Plains where he is recruiting at a high level and has a lot of good players after flipping the roster with recruits and through the transfer portal.

Finding a quarterback is paramount, but the Tigers should have a boost in the backfield with South Florida running back Brain Battie joining Hunter. The latter is a guy who can take it to the house every time he touches the ball and ran for 668 yards and seven scores last year on a 6.4 average. With more opportunities this year, he could have a 1,000-yard season.

LSU Tigers: LB Harold Perkins Jr.

It's no surprise Perkins is a really good college football player considering his recruiting ranking out of high school, but to come into LSU and dominate the way he did as a true freshman was shocking.

Perkins was unblockable as a true freshman a year ago, finishing the year with 72 tackles, including 13 for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He also intercepted a pass and forced four fumbles, and he really didn't even know the scheme all that well until later in the year; he was going off sheer talent.

Perkins has plenty of that and has special ability comparable in the college game to former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: QB Will Rogers

Everybody is going to be watching to see just how first-year coach Zach Arnett does in Starkville following the tragic and untimely death of offensive mastermind and Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.

Rogers was the orchestral conductor of the Air Raid offense the past few years, and he is going to have to adapt and adjust to a more balanced, pro-style attack now. Rogers doesn't have the strongest arm, but he has posted incredible numbers under Leach with 10,689 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in three years. How will he adapt? That's one of the SEC's biggest question marks.

Ole Miss Rebels: RB Quinshon Judkins

Once a little-known prospect, Judkins burst onto the college football scene a year ago and led the league in rushing yards, despite having a quality transfer alongside him in Zach Evans. With Evans off to the NFL, it's Judkins' show in Oxford, and he is poised to have another huge year.

As the quarterback battle is waged between favorite Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard, coach Lane Kiffin knows he can rely on Judkins, who blew up for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns on a 5.7 average a year ago. This could be another All-America caliber campaign for the sophomore with tons of players around him.

Texas A&M Aggies: WR Evan Stewart

The Aggies found something in a disappointing season at the end of '22 when Conner Weigman took the reins as the starting quarterback. But while he was having to wait his turn, a former 5-star receiver quietly had a huge year for a bad offense.

That would be Stewart, who finished the season with 53 catches for 649 yards and just a pair of touchdowns. With Bobby Petrino calling plays and with Weigman (likely) entrenched for the entire year (though he's currently in a battle for No. 1 duties), Stewart should thrive from some stability.

He has tons of ability to be one of the best pass-catchers in the league.

All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.

