NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Offered Ravens Contract After 2 Years With Browns

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens offered free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney a contract, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

Anderson reported Clowney "is taking some time to think it through." He met with the Ravens on Tuesday, and the two sides obviously didn't immediately strike a bargain.

Clowney's 2022 season couldn't have gone much worse. His two sacks were the second-lowest total of his career, and he missed the Cleveland Browns' finale after the team effectively exiled him.

Days before the game, the 30-year-old had told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot he was "95 percent sure I won't be back." He went on to say he thought the Browns "removed him from favorable matchups at various points throughout the season, and put Myles Garrett on a lesser offensive lineman instead to showcase their star defensive end."

While Clowney subsequently apologized, the damage was already done.

Were the three-time Pro Bowler to land in Baltimore, there would be some added intrigue for the Ravens' two divisional matchups against Cleveland.

Clowney may not be the only experienced edge-rusher on the team's radar considering Kyle Van Noy made a visit in July. If the Ravens took the step of offering Clowney a contract, though, they might have moved on from Van Noy altogether.

Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are approaching their third and second seasons respectively in the NFL. Baltimore also used a fourth-round draft pick on Ole Miss outside linebacker Tavius Robinson.

Especially with Tyus Bowser battling a knee injury, the Ravens might be leaning on a lot of youth on the edge. Clowney could help to offset that should he sign.