Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion to Get Suns Jerseys Retired During 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns announced that franchise legends Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor next season.

"Shawn and Amar'e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform," Suns and Phoenix Mercury governor Mat Ishbia said in a statement.

"Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar'e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar'e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.

"As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar'e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements."

Dates for the Stoudemire and Marion ceremonies have yet to be announced.

Fifteen people (including 10 players) are currently in the Ring of Honor. They include Alvan Adams (33), Charles Barkley (34), Tom Chambers (24), Walter Davis (6), Connie Hawkins (42), Kevin Johnson (7), Dan Majerle (9), Steve Nash (13), Dick Van Arsdale (5) and Paul Westphal (44). Now Marion (31) and Stoudemire (32) will join that prestigious group as their numbers get retired.

The five non-players are Jerry Colangelo, Cotton Fitzsimmons, John MacLeod, Al McCoy and Joe Proski.

The Suns also announced that they will introduce a reimagined Ring of Honor this season with details forthcoming later in August.

Stoudemire and Marion starred for a revolutionary mid-2000s Suns team coached by Mike D'Antoni that led the charge to speed up what had become a slow and plodding NBA product.

With Steve Nash leading the way, the Suns dominated offensively for a period of time thanks largely to Stoudemire and Marion.

They averaged 58 wins from 2004-05 to 2007-08 and finished first or second in offensive rating each time, per Basketball Reference. The Suns were also top four in pace all four seasons, including first in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

Phoenix never reached the NBA Finals, but the team did make the Western Conference Finals in 2005 and 2006 en route to changing the game for the better.

So Stoudemire and Marion are well-deserved additions to the Ring of Honor.

Stoudemire played in Phoenix from 2002-2010, averaging 21.4 points on 54.4 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

"I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted," Stoudemire said. "My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor."

Marion averaged 18.4 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks from 1999-2008 in Phoenix.

"This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way," Marion said.

"The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor."

Dates for their respective Ring of Honor ceremonies at Suns home games "will be announced in the coming weeks," per the statement.