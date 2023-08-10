Grading Warriors' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA Offseason

Grading Warriors' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA OffseasonAugust 10, 2023
The Golden State Warriors rarely (if ever) looked like championship contenders during the 2022-23 NBA season.
They're hoping their offseason adjustments will change that.
Re-signing Draymond Green was a must, but so, too, was improving a reserve unit that lacked reliability this past season. The Dubs seemingly did that by adding a host of veterans (including Chris Paul and Dario Šarić) and a few rookies on draft night.
Collectively, this felt like a solid summer for Golden State, but how do these moves look individually?
Acquiring Chris Paul
The Trade: Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, 2030 protected first-round pick and 2027 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul
The Analysis: The Warriors sacrificed three young players and two picks for a 38-year-old Chris Paul, who just played perhaps the least productive season of his career. In a vacuum, that's not how teams typically want to do business.
But this was different. While the Dubs may have wanted Paul—their non-Stephen Curry minutes have long been a nightmare—this deal was more about shedding Jordan Poole and the $123 million he'll make over the next four seasons. He is a defensive liability who struggled all season with forced shots and bad turnovers. Tack on his preseason altercation with Draymond Green and the chemistry issues attached to it, and the situation had become untenable.
So, Golden State effectively checked two boxes in a single transaction. That's a positive.
Still, though, this is a heavy price to pay for a declining player. The Warriors seemed old and slow on the perimeter at times last season, and Paul only adds to that problem. Having said that, the backup point guard gig was a big one to fill, and his smarts should shine within this system.
The Grade: B-
Re-Signing Draymond Green
The Contract: Four years, $100 million
The Analysis: Anyone who has ever wondered aloud what type of player Green would be outside of Golden State won't get that answer. The Dubs should be overjoyed about that.
Green means more to Golden State than anyone not named Stephen Curry. Green's versatility and communication are the backbone of this defense. His screen-setting and playmaking are vital parts of this motion offense. His internal fire—which can burn too hot at times—gives this group an edge it might otherwise lack.
Had the Dubs lost Green, they would have fallen out of the championship race. Head coach Steve Kerr said exactly that. Beyond the difficulty of finding anyone who could match Green's unique skill set, the Dubs had no means of acquiring a replacement. They didn't have cap space with or without him, and trading to fill his void would've depleted an already limited asset collection.
It's possible Green's salary won't look great near the back end of this deal, as it runs through his age-36 season, but this feels like a fair number for both sides.
The Grade: A-
Drafting Brandin Podziemski
The Pick: Round 1, Pick 19
The Analysis: While the Warriors once built a championship powerhouse through the draft, they've had a much harder time handling the annual talent grab of late. This selection may not change that.
Theoretically, he's a fun fit on the offensive end. He can shoot off the catch or off the dribble, meaning he should be able to play with Golden State's stars or in relief of them. He should make quick decisions with the basketball, an absolute must to thrive in this system.
The defensive end is a big question mark, though, as Podziemski doesn't have great length or athleticism. Hiding a limited defender is sometimes possible, but where do you put him when any of Curry, Paul or a post-injury Klay Thompson is on the floor? Unless the Warriors simply plan on overwhelming the opposition with offense, they could have a hard time finding significant minutes for Podziemski.
Maybe his IQ—and that of this coaching staff—figures this out, but it's a big concern until Podziemski proves otherwise.
The Grade: C+