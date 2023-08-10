Grading Warriors' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA Offseason

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors rarely (if ever) looked like championship contenders during the 2022-23 NBA season.



They're hoping their offseason adjustments will change that.



Re-signing Draymond Green was a must, but so, too, was improving a reserve unit that lacked reliability this past season. The Dubs seemingly did that by adding a host of veterans (including Chris Paul and Dario Šarić) and a few rookies on draft night.



Collectively, this felt like a solid summer for Golden State, but how do these moves look individually?

