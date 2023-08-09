X

WNBA

    Liz Cambage Responds to Video of 2021 Australia-Nigeria Altercation Surfacing

    Former WNBA and Australia national team star Liz Cambage issued a statement Tuesday after video of the Opals' exhibition against Nigeria, when she was alleged to have used a racist slur, surfaced on social media.

    "The circulating video portrays a highly physical game with no officiating, resulting in me being attacked and sustaining a concussion," she said. "Contrary to false claims, I did not use racial slurs or refer to anyone as a monkey, which is evident from the footage."

    Cambage made a similar denial in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

    In an almost nine-minute clip of the exhibition posted to social media on Tuesday, the footage shows the game briefly coming to a halt after Cambage elbowed a Nigerian player under the basket. Later on, she makes contact with another player's face, which caused the player to physically confront Cambage.

    Much of the on-court interactions between the teams are either inaudible or indecipherable.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

