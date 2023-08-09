Logan Paul Suffered Eye Injury from Ricochet's Kick 2 Min. into WWE SummerSlam Match

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Logan Paul said Tuesday that he suffered a black eye early in his match Ricochet at SummerSlam on Saturday.

Appearing on his Impaulsive podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) with his brother Jake Paul, Logan divulged that he took a kick to the face from Ricochet in the opening minutes of their bout:

"Why do I look worse than you [Jake] and you had a fight, and I had a wrestling match? [You got punched in the face?] He [Ricochet] kicked me in the face. I think it was a kick in the first two minutes. But I liked it. I like that actual pain. [You gotta be careful out there], so I've learned. And I've gotten better with the mechanics of my wrestling moves."

Paul and Ricochet worked the opening match of SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit, and they did an expert job of getting the crowd on their feet and excited for the rest of the show.

It was clear early in the match that a shiner was forming under Paul's eye, and it became much more defined once he arrived in Dallas to watch Jake box former UFC star Nate Diaz that same night.

Both Paul brothers were victorious, as Logan cheated by using brass knuckles to knock Ricochet out before pinning him, while Jake defeated Diaz by unanimous decision in a 10-round boxing match.

As Logan mentioned, he came out looking more worse for wear than Jake despite the fact that Jake was in a legitimate fight.

Logan has boxing experience in his own right, but he is a true natural in the world of professional wrestling and seemingly has many years of success ahead of him if he wants to continue pursuing it.

Few performers have ever taken to wrestling as quickly and seamlessly as Paul, which suggests the sky is the limit as far as his potential is concerned.

Paul now has a 2-0 record at SummerSlam during his young career, and it is safe to assume WWE is already coming up with ideas for what Paul can do during WrestleMania season.

