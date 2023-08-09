NBA 2K24 Player Ratings: Nikola Jokić, Giannis, LeBron James, Embiid Lead Top Stars

Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić already had two regular-season MVPs, but it took a Finals MVP to finally make the Denver Nuggets star the best player in NBA 2K.

2K Sports revealed the first group of ratings for NBA 2K24 on Wednesday, with Jokić leading the way at 98 overall. Jokić is followed by five players at the 96 overall mark, including Giannis Antetokunpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA 2K24 Initial Ratings Reveal

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić: 98 OVR

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokunpo: 96 OVR

Giannis Antetokunpo: 96 OVR Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James: 96 OVR

LeBron James: 96 OVR Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid: 96 OVR

Joel Embiid: 96 OVR Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant: 96 OVR

Kevin Durant: 96 OVR Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry: 96 OVR

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic: 95 OVR

Luka Doncic: 95 OVR Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler: 95 OVR

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: 94 OVR

Kawhi Leonard: 94 OVR Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker: 94 OVR

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard: 94 OVR

2K Sports previously released the first look at the graphics for the upcoming game Tuesday as the hype builds for the September release.

Jokić averaged 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists across 20 playoff games in one of the finest offensive performances in NBA history. The Nuggets dominated their way through the postseason, finishing off three of their four series in five games or less, including a five-game romp of the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

This is the first time Jokić has been the top-rated player in 2K upon the game's release.

2K24 marks a special release at 2K Sports, with it being the 25th anniversary of the game's debut. 2K has gone from a Sega Dreamcast exclusive upon its 1999 debut to a worldwide phenomenon and the lone remaining NBA sim on the market.

To commemorate the anniversary—and as a nod to his playing number—2K Sports announced Kobe Bryant will serve as a cover athlete for 2K24 earlier this year. Preorders for both the Kobe Bryant (standard) and Black Mamba (special) versions of the game were made available in July.

Those who purchase the $99.99 Black Mamba edition will receive perks including 15,000 myTEAM points, 10 MyTEAM promo packs and a Sapphire Bryant card for MyTEAM play. Other bonuses, including Gatorade and Skill boosts for MyCareer, are also available.

A $149.99 25th Anniversary edition is also available for preorder and may offer the most bang for your buck, given it includes a yearlong subscription to NBA League Pass, on top of every reward for the Black Mamba edition and 100,000 VC for MyCareer players.

A WNBA Edition, featuring New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, will also be available exclusively at GameStop.

NBA 2K24 will hit stores on all major consoles on Sept. 8.