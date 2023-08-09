Bargain Free Agents Packers Must Target

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are well into their training camp work, with their preseason opener slated for Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The opportunity to finally work against someone not wearing green and gold should provide some answers as to what the Packers have. It might also shed some light on what they need.

Green Bay is a team in an unfamiliar position. Without Aaron Rodgers, it is no longer the favorite to win the NFC North.

It still isn't the kind of franchise that is just going to willingly tank and throw the season away. The Packers want to field the most competitive team possible. That means looking at some free-agent options who could strengthen a relatively week position that needs more depth.

These three would be worth taking a look at as the team begins to prepare for its first preseason competition.