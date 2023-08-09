Bargain Free Agents Packers Must TargetAugust 9, 2023
Bargain Free Agents Packers Must Target
The Green Bay Packers are well into their training camp work, with their preseason opener slated for Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The opportunity to finally work against someone not wearing green and gold should provide some answers as to what the Packers have. It might also shed some light on what they need.
Green Bay is a team in an unfamiliar position. Without Aaron Rodgers, it is no longer the favorite to win the NFC North.
It still isn't the kind of franchise that is just going to willingly tank and throw the season away. The Packers want to field the most competitive team possible. That means looking at some free-agent options who could strengthen a relatively week position that needs more depth.
These three would be worth taking a look at as the team begins to prepare for its first preseason competition.
DL Shelby Harris
The Packers are trusting an awful lot in their ability to develop players when it comes to the defensive line. They lost Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry last season, and they were two of the most-played interior defenders.
This offseason, they didn't really do much to replace the two veterans, so Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton will be called upon to make strides to play alongside Kenny Clark.
After that, there's not a ton of depth that we know about. Rookie Karl Brooks will probably have a role, but it's worth exploring a veteran who might be able to soak up some snaps to keep the starters healthy throughout the season.
Shelby Harris is capable of filling that role. He was a bit of a late bloomer, not really becoming a starter until his age-28 season in 2019. Since then, he's started 58 games.
Most recently, the Illinois State product, who turns 32 on Friday, started 15 games for the Seattle Seahawks and played 562 snaps.
Even if Harris cuts that number down in 2023, he could offer tremendous value as a part of their defensive-line rotation.
QB Carson Wentz
At this point, someone needs to rescue Carson Wentz from becoming a meme. The former No. 2 pick is out there posting pictures of himself in gear from his previous three stops while he looks for a new team.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Carson Wentz posted pictures of him practicing in an Eagles helmet, Commanders jersey, and Colts shorts 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a> <br><br>He's currently a free agent <a href="https://t.co/YHekgR0Sby">pic.twitter.com/YHekgR0Sby</a>
With Teddy Bridgewater signing with the Detroit Lions, the number of quarterbacks available with starting experience is dwindling. Wentz has his faults, but he's 46-45-1 as a starter with a career passer rating of 89.3.
All things considered, having a player with the that kind of resume can be a benefit. The 30-year-old would have to come in with the right attitude, but he has indicated he's open to being a backup.
Jordan Love is the unquestioned starter for the Packers right now, but there are questions as to how well he's going to do. Things get much murkier after him.
The team released Danny Etling, so the competition to become the backup now comes down to rookie Sean Clifford and former USFL MVP Alex McGough.
Neither has nearly the resume or upside of Wentz in the backup role.
Edge Melvin Ingram
Rashan Gary just returned to the practice field for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 9 of last season on Monday. Maybe he picks up right where he left off, but it's also possible he's going to need to ease into a heavier workload after a major injury.
If the 25-year-old can't play his usual heavy load of defensive snaps, then the Packers will need someone else who can pressure.
At the age of 34, Melvin Ingram is no longer the leading rusher he once was, but he can still get after the quarterback.
The three-time Pro Bowler notched six sacks with the Dolphins last season while playing just 45 percent of the snaps.
The Packers have some options on the edge. Rookie Lukas Van Ness could be pressed into action, but the team might be more interested in kicking him inside in passing situations.
That leaves Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins to take over the role. With Gary's status still unknown, it wouldn't hurt to bring Ingram in and find out whether he can make an impact.