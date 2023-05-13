NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Open to Backup QB Role as He Receives Interest from Teams

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

As Carson Wentz continues to bide his time in free agency, he's not necessarily holding out for a starting job at this point.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Wentz has received some interest from teams and is open to being a backup.

"I was told he's been working out in L.A., plans to play this year," Fowler explained. "He's had interest from some teams. He's open to various roles; could be as a starter, could be as a backup, but he just wants to play this coming year."

