    NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Open to Backup QB Role as He Receives Interest from Teams

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
    Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

    As Carson Wentz continues to bide his time in free agency, he's not necessarily holding out for a starting job at this point.

    Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Wentz has received some interest from teams and is open to being a backup.

    "I was told he's been working out in L.A., plans to play this year," Fowler explained. "He's had interest from some teams. He's open to various roles; could be as a starter, could be as a backup, but he just wants to play this coming year."

