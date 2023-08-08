Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland Set for Middleweight Title Fight at UFC 293

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

UFC President Dana White announced that Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 9.

The 34-year-old Adesanya just won the middleweight title back from Alex Pereira, who defeated The Last Stylebender via fifth-round TKO last November.

Adesanya got his revenge in April with a second-round knockout win to move to 24-2 (16 knockouts) for his professional career.

The 32-year-old Strickland is 27-5 lifetime with 11 knockouts and four submission wins. He's coming off a second-round TKO victory over Abusupiyan Magomedov on July 1.

Strickland is currently ranked as the No. 5 fighter on UFC's middleweight list, while Adesanya is No. 5 on the pound-for-pound ranking.

White also announced that the co-main event will be a heavyweight bout between No. 6 Tai Tuivasa and No. 8 Alexander Volkov. No. 5 flyweight Kai Kara-France will go up against No. 10 Manel Kape.

In addition, heavyweights Austin Lane and Justin Tafa will go at it again after previously squaring off on a June 24 UFC Fight Night card. That match ended after 29 seconds when Lane accidentally poked Tafa in the eye.

On paper, this looks like a loaded card in Sydney, where the promotion hasn't been since Nov. 19, 2017 for the UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura card.