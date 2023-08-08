Yankees Rumors: Everson Pereira, NY's No. 4 Prospect, Expected to Be Promoted in 2023

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Outfielder Everson Pereira, the No. 4 ranked player in the New York Yankees' farm system, is expected to be promoted sometime this year.

SNY's Andy Martino relayed the news, citing "people with direct knowledge of the team's thinking."

Pereira, who signed with the Yankees as an amateur out of Venezuela in 2017, has been with the organization for six years.

The 5'11", 191-pound outfielder has broken out in 2023. The 22-year-old has played 70 games for the Double-A Somerset Patriots and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. He's crushed Triple-A pitching since a callup in early July, hitting .340 (.955 OPS) with five home runs and 25 RBI in just 24 games.

During 2023 spring training, Pereira played in eight games, hitting .308 (4-of-13) with three runs and two doubles. He struck out seven times but walked three others and finished his brief spring stint with an .899 OPS.

Pereira also grades well defensively, which is important given the demands of left field at Yankee Stadium. Martino offered more information.

"The Yankees have always valued speed and range in left field, in part because the position at Yankee Stadium is larger by square footage than most other ballparks. For more than 30 years the team has prioritized hitting for contact, power and fielding over all other tools for left field; that explains why Brett Gardner held the position for so long.

"Pereira, 22, fits that profile. He hits the ball hard all over the field and also for power, and has the speed and range to grade above-average on the field tool, according to evaluators who know him well."

Left field has been a swinging door for the Yankees, with many faces coming and going. In fact, nine players have played left in 2023, with no one taking the spot for more than 36 (Oswaldo Cabrera).

Perhaps Pereira can put an end to the inconsistency down the road. For now, the 58-55 Yankees sit last in the American League East, five-and-a-half games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Chances are this is a lost season for the Yanks, but perhaps a Pereira call-up could provide a late-season boost and a last-minute run at the playoffs. If not, he'll at least get some valuable MLB experience as the Yankees look to construct a brighter future.