The NBA's 7 Most Confusing Players

In a league where nothing beats the combination of size and skill, you might think Bol Bol would have the inside track on superstardom and the many spoils that come with it. After all, he's a 7'2", 220-pounder with legitimate perimeter talents. His highlight reels are basically powered by unicorn fuel.



Catch him on the right night, during the right sequence, and you'll see some of the same jumbo-sized creation and seemingly impenetrable paint protection that the San Antonio Spurs expect to receive from Victor Wembanyama.

Indeed, if given the choice, Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. told The Carton Show (h/t Cody Taylor of The Rookie Wire) he'd take Bol over this year's No. 1 pick.



Now, that's a volcanic eruption of a (nonsensical) hot take, but it speaks to how intriguing the idea of Bol really is. He is, in theory, someone who can protect the basket and clean the glass on defense, then grab-and-go with the rebound and push the ball down floor. On offense, he can finish by the basket, beat defenders off the bounce and is confident (though not always capable) of shooting from the perimeter.



The 23-year-old sounds unstoppable, but his stat sheet tells a different story. He has only been a rotation player in one of his four seasons and owns a below-average 13.9 career player efficiency rating. There's a reason he found only minimum money in free agency. He isn't a playmaker (more turnovers than assists), has trouble defending in space and lacks the bulk to bang inside.



While it feels too early to give up on Bol's development, there aren't a lot of players with four NBA seasons under their belt who are still labeled as a project. He's hard to quit, but even harder to figure out.

