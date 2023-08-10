Who Are the NBA's Best Big 3s Right Now?

0 of 6

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

After previously exploring the best superstar duos in the NBA, it's time to dive into the best Big 3s in the league today.

Shifting from two to three players is inevitably going to hurt some teams (Dallas Mavericks) while elevating others (Denver Nuggets). While the Milwaukee Bucks nabbed the top spot in these rankings last season, an injury-plagued year from Khris Middleton has given rise to a new champion.

Like when identifying which teams possess the best duos, a few different factors will be considered here.

Stars not only need to be individually great, but they also have to mesh well with their co-stars, meaning we'll be taking into account lineup data here. A team's success with all three players on the court last season will be heavily taken into consideration for these rankings, with help from Cleaning the Glass. If a new player has been added to a duo via offseason trade, only the lineup data from the two incumbent players will be used.

We'll also be using estimated plus-minus and estimated wins data from Dunks & Threes, which help measure the value of individual players while taking into account both offense and defense.

Adding these numbers up while projecting player progression and regression, injury history and current trade requests has given us a clear picture of the top five (plus some honorable mentions) Big 3s for 2023-24.