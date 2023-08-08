Video: Warriors' Stephen Curry Joins Paramore on Stage to Sing 'Misery Business'

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is used to taking center stage at Chase Center but not quite like this.

The two-time MVP briefly got on the microphone and sang Paramore's "Misery Business" during their concert in San Francisco on Monday.

This setting was a little less intimate than when Curry's wife, Ayesha, arranged for Paramore to perform at his 30th birthday party in March 2018.

Curry's celebration was so wild the Warriors ended up canceling practice for the following day. Luckily that won't be a problem this time around with he and his teammates still deep in the NBA offseason.

Between singing with Paramore and winning the American Century Championship this summer, it almost looks like the four-time champion is already preparing for a second—and third —career.