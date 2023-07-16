Stephen Curry Eagles 18th to Win American Century Golf Championship; Mahomes 62nd

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

At long last, Stephen Curry is a champion on the court and on the links.

Following a dominant three-day stretch at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, Curry came out on top at celebrity golf's biggest stage.

An avid golfer in the offseason, the four-time NBA champ finally got over the hump and showed his supremacy on the course, beating out a loaded field, though he didn't make it easy on himself.

Curry sat atop the leaderboard by four points going into Sunday but saw himself fall behind former professional tennis player Mardy Fish by as much as three before ultimately sinking an incredible eagle putt on the 18th hole to claim the title.

He becomes just the second basketball player to win the tournament, following in the footsteps of Vinny Del Negro in 2021. Curry ended up shooting 75—a two-point win over Fish.

From his hole-in-one on 17 on Saturday, to a number of impressive putts, Curry stole the show all weekend long at Tahoe and continues to write his incredible sporting legend that now spans two sports.

As for NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, he had a good time, but was never able to overcome his early tournament struggles, finishing in 62nd place with a score of negative five.

He'll always have the memory of beating Curry in "The Match" a couple of weeks ago to keep him warm, though.