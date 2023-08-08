Shinsuke Nakamura Worthy of Seth Rollins Feud, LA Knight on Fire, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE Raw brought the best of the company with its August 7 edition at the Target Center in Minneapolis.



Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins opened the show at odds with each other, but they were convinced by Sami Zayn to work together to fight The Judgment Day. However, it was Shinsuke Nakamura who had the last laugh by attacking The Visionary to close the show.



Chad Gable enjoyed a hometown ovation while winning the biggest match of his career and earning his first Intercontinental Championship shot by defeating Ricochet, Matt Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa.



Becky Lynch tried to speak about missing SummerSlam while focusing on her rematch with Trish Stratus. But, after an interruption from both Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, she had fun taunting future opponents at ringside with lemonade in hand.



LA Knight and The Miz faced off in the ring on the mic, but they may have stolen the show all the same. It was a great showing of what The Megastar can do.



Monday was an action-packed night that highlighted the biggest present and future stories for the red brand.

