    White Sox Manager Denies Reliever Slept in Bullpen After Keynan Middleton Comments

    Erin WalshAugust 8, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Pedro Grifol #5 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

    Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn denied a claim made by former reliever Keynan Middleton that the team allowed a rookie reliever to regularly fall asleep in the bullpen this season.

    "I was surprised to see the report this morning," Hahn said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "At no point during the course of the year had there been a reliever sleeping in the bullpen during that game. That's just wrong."

