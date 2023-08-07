X

NFL

    Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase on Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'I Must Be Under Somebody's Skin'

    Erin WalshAugust 7, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    After a summer full of trash talk between Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver can't wait to take on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in 2023.

    "I'm excited for it. I can't wait for it," Chase told Kay Adams on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams show. "I don't want to say too much because we already had Mr. Kelce come back with something, so I must be under somebody's skin."

    The trash talk between Chase and Kelce began when the Bengals wideout was asked who the best player in the NFL was. Chase gave the title to Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who gave the nod to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

    When a reporter told Chase that Burrow gave the title to Mahomes, Chase responded, "Pat who?"

    That prompted Kelce to clap back on his New Heights podcast that he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.

    "It is what it is, dog. Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man?" Kelce said. "Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now. If you wanna talk your s--t, talk your s--t pimp. Just better back it up."

    Mahomes also took exception to the comment, firing off a tweet when the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings.

    Obviously things between the two sides are heated, which should make for some highly entertaining football as they battle it out for the AFC crown in 2023.