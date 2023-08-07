Klay Thompson Says Stephen Curry, Warriors Believe They Have 'Another Ring in Us'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors spent years building a dynasty, and Klay Thompson doesn't believe their reign as the NBA's gold standard is over just yet.

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George (34:43 mark), Thompson discussed the Warriors' 2022-23 season, which included a Western Conference semifinals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and noted that the team believes it can win another ring with its core intact:

"It was tumultuous at times. It's hard going back-to-back, man. It's a whole different beast and I didn't have the greatest start to the year. ... We had a bumpy road, injuries plagued us a little bit. I'm still proud of the way we fought, though. We beat a tough Sacramento team. That was crazy last year. ... They was loud. I haven't heard it that loud since Cleveland days in 2016 in the Finals. ... That Lakers series was tough. I obviously didn't shoot the ball as well as I wanted to. I shot it terribly. But, you know, it's tough when Anthony Davis is down there at the rim. ... He just affects so many shots, and LeBron [James] is still doing his thing.

"I give the Lakers credit. They played very well. But I know Andrew [Wiggins], Steph [Stephen Curry], Dray [Draymond Green], CP [Chris Paul] and I and the rest of the guys are hungry. We're in our group chat right now trying to set up some minicamps before the season, but we're all on the same page. Like look, we got another ring in us. We at least expect that. We can do it if we just stay the course. ... So last year I definitely have a bad taste in my mouth still, but that's not the worst thing. Now I"m hungrier than ever and I want to get back to that mountain top. Four is cool, but why not get as many as you can get—or at least attempt?"

The Warriors' up-and-down 2022-23 campaign was highlighted by a fight between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a team practice in October. Green punched Poole, knocking him to the floor, before the two were separated by teammates.

The fight was a precursor for what would ensue as the Dubs struggled to a 44-38 record, good for sixth in the Western Conference, due to injuries and other on-court inconsistencies.

Golden State's performance was somewhat surprising given the fact they cruised to a third-place finish in the West during the 2021-22 season before defeating the Boston Celtics for the NBA title.

The Warriors enter the 2023-24 season with high hopes after re-signing Green to a four-year, $100 million deal and trading Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Paul.

Curry acknowledged on the Dubs Talk podcast with Monte Poole (8:50 mark) last month that Golden State's acquisition of Paul would make the team more mature next season, which he believes will bring more success.

"It's all about adjusting to what's the reality, right? Like I hate that we lost [Jordan Poole]. I hate that we didn't achieve our potential last year and every team has to find a way to get better, so the changes were made," Curry said.

"But I like where we are in the sense of the pieces fitting and having a lot of different looks from a rotation standpoint. We're a little bit more mature now in the sense of experience, and I think that's the pattern in the NBA of what affects winning."

The Warriors will face much stiffer competition in 2023-24, especially in a more difficult Western Conference that includes a new-look Phoenix Suns squad that acquired Bradley Beal to pair alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.