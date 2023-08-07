Lakers Rumors: Christian Wood Still Interests LA After Anthony Davis' New Contract

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers "have maintained a level of interest in signing free agent big man Christian Wood," according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, though they are only capable of offering him a league minimum contract.

If Wood is disinclined from accepting such a deal, there is another route. Stein added that "Dallas remains open to facilitating a sign-and-trade for Wood if the Mavericks can acquire a player they like in the exchange, but neither the Lakers nor the Miami Heat are considered potential sign-and-trade destinations."

Whether Wood would accept the league minimum remains to be seen. He played last year on a $14.3 million contract, the final year of a three-year, $41 million deal he previously inked. He'd be looking at a significant pay cut, though given his continued free agency, it may simply be what his market is at this point.

He'd also likely be operating as a backup with the Lakers, assuming Davis will continue primarily serving as the starting center. After a season largely coming off the bench for the Mavericks—Wood started just 17 games after being Houston's starting 5 the previous two seasons—the 27-year-old may not be seeking another backup gig unless its financially enticing.

But the sign-and-trade route wouldn't be optimal from the team side, with Stein noting it would require a three-year agreement with at least one guaranteed year.

So it's probably league-minimum-or-bust when it comes to the Lakers. If Wood is interested in chasing a title on a league minimum deal, however, they reportedly will be waiting with open arms.

Last week, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported that Wood "still seems like the top choice [for the 14th roster spot] despite the defensive shortcomings and personality issues" that have plagued him throughout his career and led to him playing for seven teams.

Woike added that "there's at least some internal optimism that the Lakers could make it work as stop No. 8," noting that the Lakers signed players like Malik Monk and Dennis Schröder to minimum deals in recent years and helped elevate their game, which in turn saw them increase their earning power in free agency.

Monk signed a two-year, $19.4 million deal with the Sacramento Kings ahead of the 2022-23 season. That was a nice bump from the $1.7 million he made with the Lakers in the 2021-22 campaign.

And Schröder signed a two-year, $25.4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors this summer after making just $2.6 million with the Lakers last season.

So the Lakers' pitch will be pretty simple: Yes, you'll make the minimum. Yes, you'll be a backup. But you'll have a chance to potentially compete for a title, learn under a legend like LeBron James and, if you buy in and play well, could resuscitate your earning power as a free agent like Monk and Schröder previously did.

Given that it is August and Wood still has yet to sign with a team, it might be the most enticing offer he gets.