Celtics Rumors: Blake Griffin Return Interests BOS in 2023 NBA Free Agency

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics haven't ruled out a reunion with veteran forward Blake Griffin, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported Monday the Celtics "have interest" in bringing the 34-year-old back to Boston. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game across 41 appearances with the team last season.

Griffin took his time before making a decision about where he'd sign ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. His deal with the Celtics wasn't made official until Oct 3, a little over two weeks out from their opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The six-time All-Star might prefer to see whether any other opportunities arise before he seriously ponders whether to suit up for Boston again. His regular-season usage was a career low, and he got a total of six minutes on the floor in the playoffs.

It's tough to see how Griffin's role would grow when the arrival of Kristaps Porziņģis at power forward offset the departure of Grant Williams. The two-deep center rotation of Al Horford and Robert Williams III hasn't gone anywhere, either.

Porziņģis, Horford and Williams have all battled injuries to some degree in recent years, so Griffin would give them a little more depth and experience in the frontcourt.

And while he might hope something better eventually comes along, Griffin's days as a regular impact player are probably over. Any other suitor may not be willing to promise him much more playing time than he got with Boston.

Whatever the reason, Griffin doesn't appear to be in any rush to formalize his next step.