2023 Fantasy Football Blueprint to Win Your Draft and the League

11 of 11

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

As you have perused this blueprint, you have likely realized something: There is no set "blueprint" for drafting a winning fantasy team. No single way that always works. There are any number of potential strategies that can work.

It's up to you to choose which one. To determine which plan best fits your personal philosophy and tolerance for risk. And even then, you need to be willing to throw the plan out the window if the situation calls for it.

No two drafts are the same. And no draft ever goes exactly as you planned. Flexibility is absolutely critical if you are going to take players in positions of value on draft day.

And make no mistake: Value is what wins leagues.

Having a great "Zero RB" plan drawn up is all well and good. But if eight other managers in your league have the same idea, then you will either be reaching for wide receivers or pivoting to take the values at running back falling farther than they should.

I hope I don't have to tell you which one is the right way to go.

Personally, I tend to be aggressive at running back early—I like having a couple no-doubt lead backs I know I can rely on every week. I like to have at least one high-end wide receiver, tend to favor Tier 2 tight ends (although I will absolutely draft Kelce and take my chances at wide receiver) and usually fade quarterbacks until six to eight of them are off the board. If all goes according to plan, come the end of Round 7 I'll have three backs, three receivers and a tight end.

But if running backs fly off the board and the best values available to me with my first two picks are wide receivers, then that's who I'm going to take. If Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts is sitting on the board in Round 5 because everyone is playing "QB Chicken," then you can bet the rent I'll take a long look at them.

Preparing for your draft is absolutely a good idea. But once the draft starts, let it come to you. Take value where you can get it. Be flexible in team construction.

That's the real blueprint for fantasy success.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.