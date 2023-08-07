WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Will Lose Championship When They 'F--kin' Say'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman each sit beachside following another triumph at SummerSlam, it does not appear they'll be losing power any time soon.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported a WWE "higher-up" said Reigns will not drop the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship until whenever he and Heyman "f--kin' say."

Reigns has been champion for 1,072 days, winning the then-Universal championship on Aug. 30, 2020. He won the WWE championship on April 3, 2022 at WrestleMania 38, unifying the championships in the process.

WWE introduced a new Undisputed Universal Championship in April, recognizing both reigns as one.

There is no question Reigns' run has been one of the most successful in WWE history. The Bloodline faction has been the centerpiece of a creative rejuvenation in WWE, with Reigns' brooding, megalomaniac persona as the Tribal Chief providing the best work of his career.

From a storyline perspective, WWE has time and again pulled the rug on times where it seemed natural for Reigns to drop the championship. Reactions for Drew McIntyre (Clash at the Castle), Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber), Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39) and Jey Uso (SummerSlam) have been among the loudest babyface pops in history, only for Reigns to come through in the end—typically through the means of interference.

Rhodes remains by far the likeliest person to unseat Reigns, likely at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40.

While there is nowhere obvious for Reigns' storyline to go in the immediate future—Jimmy Uso's interference Saturday at SummerSlam will likely set up a Jey vs. Jimmy feud—it appears the champ is headed for a bit of a late-summer hiatus.

When he returns, it'll almost certainly be time to start ramping up speculation about his ultimate downfall once again.

