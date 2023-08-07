NFL Rumors: Kareem Hunt to Visit Saints with Alvin Kamara Set for 3-Game Suspension

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Kareem Hunt is visiting with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Saints are looking to bolster their backfield after Alvin Kamara received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He pleaded no contest in July to a misdemeanor charge of breach of the peace stemming from a 2022 fight at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Compounding matters, Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles tendon, which likely ends his 2023 season before it began.

Hunt is one of the best ball-carriers still available with the regular season quickly approaching. The Saints could make a late play for Dalvin Cook, but knowing Kamara will be back by Week 4 might preclude a signing of that magnitude.

Not to mention, they signed Jamaal Williams to a three-year, $12 million contract earlier in the offseason.

Hunt could be the backup to Williams for the first three games until Kamara returns and the backfield is back to full strength. His continued presence would offer New Orleans a little more insurance in the event Williams or Kamara missed time later on.

The 2017 Pro Bowler ran for 468 yards and three touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 210 yards and one score with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. His 3.8 yards per carry were well below his career average (4.5), though.

While Hunt's best days are behind him, he'd be a solid addition for the Saints.