Panthers' Bryce Young on Size Criticism: Nothing Different Playing in NFL or Alabama

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young doesn't believe his 5'10", 204-pound frame will be much of a hindrance because he has plenty of experience going up against bigger defenders.

"Everyone is taller than me, but it's been like that," he said to NBC Sports' Peter King. "Height-wise I haven't seen anything [different]."

Young's height was frequently cited as his biggest drawback leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN's Pete Thamel noted Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel had been the only other QBs under six feet who were first-round selections in the common draft era.

One NFL executive was blunt in his assessment of the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

"If you pick him, you are saying that he's the outlier in the history of the league," they said to Thamel. "Kyler Murray was that size, but a little sturdier built and ran low 4.4s. [Young is] an awesome player and awesome kid, but you are saying that the guy is the one outlier in the history of the league."

The concerns aren't totally unfounded. It only requires a basic grasp of physics to understand why a smaller quarterback might not hold up as well in the NFL over time.

But Young has excelled at every level so far. He was the top-ranked recruit in his high school graduating class and was one of the top passers in college football by his sophomore year at Alabama.

The NFL will present a much different challenge to the 22-year-old, but his confidence isn't misplaced based on what he has achieved in his career to date.

He'll get his first taste of a pro defense in Carolina's preseason opener against the New York Jets.