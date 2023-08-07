Jake Paul Responds to Conor McGregor on Twitter: 'Shut the F--k Up'

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Following his victory over MMA legend Nate Diaz on Saturday night, Jake Paul and Conor McGregor reignited their Twitter war Sunday.

McGregor took to Twitter to call out Diaz and talk about the nature of the bout, calling it "abysmal" and "embarrassing stuff all around." The two have split their two-match series in the UFC with McGregor winning the most recent matchup in 2016.

He later went on to delete the tweet but not before Paul got a chance to respond to the former UFC champion on Twitter, telling him to "shut the f--k up."

Paul also took a moment to call out a few of McGregor's past failures in the fight game, such as his losses to Diaz, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out," Paul tweeted.

The two combat stars have been beefing for a few years now as Paul has gained more notoriety in the boxing world. Paul even went as far as to say last year that he expects a fight with McGregor to happen at some point due to the potential payday.

Paul has made a name for himself by taking down former MMA stars, like Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren. He improved to 7-1 with Saturday's win and will be looking to add McGregor one day.