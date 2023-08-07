4 Fights We Need After UFC on ESPN 50

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC returned to Nashville on Saturday night, and while the 12-fight card was somewhat overshadowed by Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's boxing battle in Dallas, it featured action in some of the promotion's best divisions, and may have opened the door to two title fights.

The card was topped by a bantamweight clash between No. 4 contender Cory Sandhagen and the No. 7-ranked Rob Font. Sandhagen had originally been set to fight Umar Nurmagomedov, but accepted a fight with Font after his original foe was forced off the card.

It wasn't the most exciting fight, as Sandhagen broke from his trademark striking to wrestle Font to a unanimous-decision win, but it was certainly decisive, and it pushed the victor onto a three-fight streak.

The penultimate bout of the night occurred in the strawweight division, where undefeated wrestler Tatiana Suarez picking up the biggest victory of her career with a second-round submission of former champion Tatiana Suarez.

The card featured several other impressive submission wins, but the lone knockout of the night came courtesy of No. 15-ranked light heavyweight contender Dustin Jacoby, who showed off his world-class kickboxing with a quick knockout of the streaking Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Scroll on for the fights we want to see when the dust has settled.