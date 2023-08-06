Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Predicting Coaches Poll's Top 25

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We're now mere weeks away from the start of the college football season, which means it's time to start speculating on what this year's Preseason Coaches Poll will look like.

Below, we'll have those projections and a bit of analysis to follow.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Texas

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Florida State

11. Notre Dame

12. Tennessee

13. Oregon

14. Utah

15. TCU

16. Washington

17. Ole Miss

18. Wisconsin

19. Texas Tech

20. Oregon State

21. North Carolina

22. Texas A&M

23. Tulane

24. Iowa

25. Oklahoma

The Georgia Bulldogs have to replace quarterback Stetson Bennett and a slew of talented players now in the NFL, but... is anybody really going to doubt the two-time defending champions?

They'll be loaded on offense, led by tight end Brock Bowers and wideout Ladd McConkey. Kirby Smart has built a perennial powerhouse—the Bulldogs are the frontrunners until someone knocks them off their perch.

The Wolverines might. The team will continue to grind it out in the trenches, led by running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards and a loaded defense.

But they'll have the Buckeyes nipping at their heels.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka make arguably the most dynamic one-two punch at wide receiver in the country, and TreVeyon Henderson is no slouch at running back. Away games at Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin is no small task, however. The Buckeyes will be tested.

Alabama should be right back in the mix for a playoff berth again this season. As usual, Nick Saban has a loaded depth chart to choose from across the roster, though the season will like come down to the quarterback position after Bryce Young left for the NFL.

One of Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe will need to step up at the position. It's one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the sport.

Finally, LSU rounds out the top five. Jayden Daniels will return behind his starting offensive line from last season, and the Tigers should have a swarming defense, led by Harold Perkins Jr. A season-opening matchup with Florida State should provide a good indication into whether LSU is a contender or pretender in 2023.