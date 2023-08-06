The Bloodline Is Wearing Thin and More Hot Takes from WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam was a solid show with definite peaks and valleys. The event started on a high note but ended with a disappointing main event.

Despite some controversial decisions, this show delivered a fun night of wrestling with a relatively concise card. Yes, it's still baffling that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus didn't compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but the highlights outweighed the low points.

Logan Paul and Ricochet opened the show with an incredible display of athleticism, but Seth Rollin and Finn Balor produced the match of the night. Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey didn't quite live up to the hype, but it was a fascinating end to this chapter of the former MMA fighter's WWE run.

There was enough to like about this card, but these are some potentially unpopular takeaways from this year's edition of SummerSlam.

The Two Stipulation Matches Were Too Tame

WWE isn't just a wrestling company; it's a globally recognized brand with lucrative sponsorships.

If that wasn't clear before SummerSlam, the unabashed product placement at the event should've made it apparent. This isn't a first for the company, and the increase in sponsorship revenue is a positive sign.

However, its product has changed so much since the Attitude Era because there are sponsors to appease. WWE programming understandably became more family-friendly as it attempted to reach a wider audience.

Photo credit: WWE.com

Nevertheless, the main event of SummerSlam lacked a sense of urgency or danger. The match, billed as Tribal Combat, was basically a by-the-numbers no disqualification bout.

Of course, we weren't going to see blood, and Roman Reigns is too valuable to do any dangerous stunts that we may see at smaller promotions. Still, there weren't many creative risks, and the champion never seemed like he was truly under duress.

Similarly, the Rousey and Baszler MMA Rules match never really made it into second gear because of the limitation of working this style in the confines of a major pro wrestling event. It can be hard to make a worked MMA fight look convincing, but this wasn't as hard-hitting or violent as it should've been for such a heated rivalry.

Both women left the ring sporting bruises. The Queen of Spades even took to social media to reveal the swelling around her eye afterward. In the end, the technical wrestling and a few stiff shots made this look legitimate, but it didn't quite duplicate the frenetic pace and drama of a real fight.

Chad Gable Should End Gunther's Record-Setting Reign

Chad Gable's performance in the 25-man Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal was surprisingly one of the bright spots in the match.

It was great to see him follow up on a tremendous outing against Gunther from last week's episode of Raw. On Monday, the tag team specialist went the distance against The Ring General in an impromptu five-minute challenge and successfully frustrated him in a non-title matchup.

It wouldn't be a bad idea to revisit this match after the Austrian wrestler breaks Honky Tonk Man's record next month. After all, we've seen him work really well with smaller opponents like Ilja Dragunov, Tyler Bate, and Jordan Devlin.

Gable may be an unexpected option, but he could create a classic David vs. Goliath story with Gunther. Even more, an Alpha Academy open challenge would be an excellent use of the Intercontinental title after such a dominant run.

The Bloodline Storyline Is Wearing Thin

The Bloodline has been the most compelling storyline on WWE programming in years. It will undeniably go down as the crowning achievement of Reigns' three-year run as the face of the company.

The Bloodline has been instrumental to the current boom period. It's a highly successful act that has generated an astonishing ratings boost and consistent engagements on social media.

They also account for some of the highest-selling merchandise and make appearances on mainstream outlets like ESPN First Take. It's no wonder that WWE has kept them on as long as possible and there is no clear ending in sight.

Photo credit: WWE.com

There are still more stories to tell with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and The Tribal Chief, but how much longer can WWE stretch this out? The main event of SummerSlam and Jimmy Uso's controversial turn wasn't nearly as compelling as anything else involving the Samoan stars this year.

For the first time, a new development in this ongoing saga didn't feel fresh and engaging; it seemed contrived and derivative. It was the first miss after a series of home runs.

That doesn't mean it should all come to an abrupt end, but when will it reach its logical conclusion? How long can this company reasonably keep Cody Rhodes out of the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship now that he has an endorsement from Brock Lesnar?