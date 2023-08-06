Aaron Rodgers Injury Scare Prompts Robert Saleh to Remind Jets to Avoid Hits on QB

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh had to remind his players to keep their distance from the quarterback after one defender got a little too close to comfort with Aaron Rodgers.

"We do it all the time," Saleh said, per Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site. "Stay off the quarterback. Respect the quarterback. Every player knows how important those quarterbacks are, but stay up, stay off them. It goes without saying, but you're always going to try to make it a point of emphasis."

Greenberg wrote that linebacker Jermaine Johnson II inadvertently stepped on Rodgers' toe during a non-padded workout. The veteran signal-caller took a few reps off but avoided any injury.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.