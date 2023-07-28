Jets' Aaron Rodgers Unlikely to Play Preseason but Could Face Giants, HC Says

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday that any preseason action quarterback Aaron Rodgers might see would occur during the team's final tune-up against the New York Giants on Aug. 26.

Saleh made the remarks during a segment on the Michael Kay Show, which stopped in Florham Park, New Jersey for Jets training camp on Thursday.

Show host Michael Kay asked (15:45 mark): "Is there any chance, coach, that Rodgers will play a second in preseason?"

Saleh responded: "We'll see. If he does, it will be the Giants game."

Kay asked why that one in particular, and Saleh responded that it's because it's the last game, and that it would just be a "quick tune-up."

Saleh said he hasn't talked with Rodgers about preseason playing time yet, but he added that he expects the starting units to get a lot of good work during joint practice sessions with other preseason opponents later this summer.

Therefore, he doesn't think they'll need more work during game action, which Saleh believes will be better utilized by seeing younger players down the depth chart get more opportunities.

Rodgers is on the Jets after an offseason trade ended a 15-year tenure as the Green Bay Packers' starter. The four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl LV champion now oversees a promising young team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

He'll look to guide the team to Las Vegas beginning Monday, Sept. 11, when the Jets host the three-time reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.