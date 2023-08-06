England vs. Nigeria: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

England begins its knockout-round campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the favorite to win the trophy. It faces Nigeria in the round of 16 on Sunday (3:30 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

The Lionesses earned that title by way of a perfect group stage and the early eliminations of four world powers.

England is expected to move into the quarterfinals with a win over Nigeria, who is making its second consecutive round-of-16 appearance.

Nigeria conceded three times in a loss to Germany in its last elimination game at the World Cup. The goal for the Super Falcons is to improve on that result and potentially pull off a stunning result.

However, achieving an upset may be difficult for Nigeria if it can't contain Lauren James, who was one of the best players in the group stage.