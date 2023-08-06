England vs. Nigeria: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023August 6, 2023
England vs. Nigeria: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023
England begins its knockout-round campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the favorite to win the trophy. It faces Nigeria in the round of 16 on Sunday (3:30 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).
The Lionesses earned that title by way of a perfect group stage and the early eliminations of four world powers.
England is expected to move into the quarterfinals with a win over Nigeria, who is making its second consecutive round-of-16 appearance.
Nigeria conceded three times in a loss to Germany in its last elimination game at the World Cup. The goal for the Super Falcons is to improve on that result and potentially pull off a stunning result.
However, achieving an upset may be difficult for Nigeria if it can't contain Lauren James, who was one of the best players in the group stage.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Money Line
England (-340; bet $340 to win $100)
Nigeria (+850; bet $100 to win $850)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+425)
To Advance to Next Round
England (-700)
Nigeria (+475)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (-105)
Under 2.5 Goals (-120)
England Carry Pressure of Being World Cup Favorite
The eliminations of Brazil, Canada, Germany and the United States shifted England into the role of World Cup favorite.
The Lionesses entered Australia and New Zealand as one of the top contenders because of their UEFA Euro 2022 title and four semifinal appearances in their last two Euros and World Cups.
England is used to playing with a ton of pressure, but participating as the World Cup favorite is new to it.
Sarina Wiegman's side lived up to its potential in the group stage, as it beat Haiti and Denmark and then walloped China to claim first place in Group D.
James was the breakout star of those contests. She finished the group stage with two goals and three assists against China. The 21-year-old is expected to contribute to more tallies on Sunday in Brisbane.
James could be the X-factor that takes England over its previous best marks at the World Cup. The Lionesses still have a wealth of experience elsewhere, led by Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Rachel Daly.
England's one concern is the health of Keira Walsh. The midfielder, who was hurt in the group stage, trained with the squad before traveling to Brisbane, per BBC Sport.
A healthy Walsh in midfield would make England even stronger, and her presence could limit any advances Nigeria attempts to make into the final third.
Nigeria Looking for First Knockout Round Win
Nigeria will play in its third World Cup knockout-round contest on Sunday.
The Super Falcons lost in the quarterfinals to Brazil in 1999 and in the round of 16 to Germany four years ago.
The African side appears to be in its best position possible to spring an upset and write a new chapter in its country's World Cup history.
Nigeria beat co-host Australia and tied Canada to advance out of Group B in second place.
Facing England in the round of 16 is as tough of a draw as a team can get, but Nigeria has to draw some hope to win from some of the upsets that have taken place at the World Cup, including its own over Australia.
Nigeria must remain disciplined in defense, and it can't concede early against James and Co, who will put pressure on goal from the opening whistle.
If Nigeria's defense holds and it gets to halftime tied, it has a chance to take advantage of all the pressure on England and score on the counter.
A win seems unlikely, but Nigeria knows what it takes to take down some of the world's top sides from its group-stage campaign.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.