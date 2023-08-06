WORLD FOOTBALL

    England vs. Nigeria: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

    Joe TanseyAugust 6, 2023

      ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: Lauren James of England celebrates scoring during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 1, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
      Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

      England begins its knockout-round campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the favorite to win the trophy. It faces Nigeria in the round of 16 on Sunday (3:30 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

      The Lionesses earned that title by way of a perfect group stage and the early eliminations of four world powers.

      England is expected to move into the quarterfinals with a win over Nigeria, who is making its second consecutive round-of-16 appearance.

      Nigeria conceded three times in a loss to Germany in its last elimination game at the World Cup. The goal for the Super Falcons is to improve on that result and potentially pull off a stunning result.

      However, achieving an upset may be difficult for Nigeria if it can't contain Lauren James, who was one of the best players in the group stage.

    Match Odds

    1 of 3

      ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: Lucy Bronze #2 of England controls the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images )
      Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

      Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

      Money Line

      England (-340; bet $340 to win $100)

      Nigeria (+850; bet $100 to win $850)

      Draw After 90 Minutes (+425)

      To Advance to Next Round

      England (-700)

      Nigeria (+475)

      Over/Under

      Over 2.5 Goals (-105)

      Under 2.5 Goals (-120)

    England Carry Pressure of Being World Cup Favorite

      ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: Alessia Russo of England in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 1, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
      Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

      The eliminations of Brazil, Canada, Germany and the United States shifted England into the role of World Cup favorite.

      The Lionesses entered Australia and New Zealand as one of the top contenders because of their UEFA Euro 2022 title and four semifinal appearances in their last two Euros and World Cups.

      England is used to playing with a ton of pressure, but participating as the World Cup favorite is new to it.

      Sarina Wiegman's side lived up to its potential in the group stage, as it beat Haiti and Denmark and then walloped China to claim first place in Group D.

      James was the breakout star of those contests. She finished the group stage with two goals and three assists against China. The 21-year-old is expected to contribute to more tallies on Sunday in Brisbane.

      James could be the X-factor that takes England over its previous best marks at the World Cup. The Lionesses still have a wealth of experience elsewhere, led by Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Rachel Daly.

      England's one concern is the health of Keira Walsh. The midfielder, who was hurt in the group stage, trained with the squad before traveling to Brisbane, per BBC Sport.

      A healthy Walsh in midfield would make England even stronger, and her presence could limit any advances Nigeria attempts to make into the final third.

    Nigeria Looking for First Knockout Round Win

      Queensland , Australia - 31 July 2023; Christy Ucheibe of Nigeria during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
      Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

      Nigeria will play in its third World Cup knockout-round contest on Sunday.

      The Super Falcons lost in the quarterfinals to Brazil in 1999 and in the round of 16 to Germany four years ago.

      The African side appears to be in its best position possible to spring an upset and write a new chapter in its country's World Cup history.

      Nigeria beat co-host Australia and tied Canada to advance out of Group B in second place.

      Facing England in the round of 16 is as tough of a draw as a team can get, but Nigeria has to draw some hope to win from some of the upsets that have taken place at the World Cup, including its own over Australia.

      Nigeria must remain disciplined in defense, and it can't concede early against James and Co, who will put pressure on goal from the opening whistle.

      If Nigeria's defense holds and it gets to halftime tied, it has a chance to take advantage of all the pressure on England and score on the counter.

      A win seems unlikely, but Nigeria knows what it takes to take down some of the world's top sides from its group-stage campaign.

