Best Reaction to USWNT's Stunning Loss vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to USWNT's Stunning Loss vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 6, 2023
The United States women's national team had plenty of chances to avoid their earliest elimination in FIFA Women's World Cup history, but it could not convert on most of them in regular time, extra time or penalties.
The USWNT fell to long-time rival Sweden 5-4 on penalties in one of the most dramatic endings you will see to a penalty shootout.
Alyssa Naeher saved Lina Hurtig's penalty, but the ball bounced up and landed just over the line to give Sweden the victory in the seventh round of penalties.
Jose de Jesus Ortiz @OrtizKicks
My heart breaks for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. She converted her penalty kick. She made one save in the PK shootout. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023</a>
⚽ FBref ⚽ @fbref
It appeared that Alyssa Naeher saved that last PK, but the ball slipped just past the line. <br><br>This Round of 16 loss marks the earliest exit in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a> history at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>. <a href="https://t.co/5yJJhvR3Cw">pic.twitter.com/5yJJhvR3Cw</a>
The Athletic @TheAthletic
The United States will not become the first team in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> history to three-peat after being eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout.<br><br>It's the first time the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> have finished lower than third place at the Women's World Cup. <a href="https://t.co/vwcXNtGpAA">pic.twitter.com/vwcXNtGpAA</a>
The USWNT had two chances to win in penalties, but both Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith missed their efforts. Kelley O'Hara then hit the post in the seventh round, and that allowed Hertig's spot kick to be for the win and a spot in the quarterfinals.
Vlatko Andonovski's side created plenty of chances in regulation and extra time to avoid penalties, but it ran into a brick wall in the Sweden net in Zecira Musovic.
Squawka Live @Squawka_Live
Zećira Mušović made 11 saves against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a>, the most in a single game at the 2023 Women's World Cup so far.<br><br>She didn't even need to make one in the shootout. 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/1nT2bLWZrA">pic.twitter.com/1nT2bLWZrA</a>
Sofascore @SofascoreINT
🔟 | PERFECT PERFORMANCE<br><br>Zećira Mušović v USA:<br><br>🧤 11 saves<br>📥 9 saved shots from inside the box<br>🚀 3 clearances<br>✈️ 2 high claims<br>🥊 1 punch<br>📈 10 Sofascore rating<br><br>She was Sweden's hero on the night, as they reach the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> quarterfinals via a penalty shootout! 🇸🇪👑<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWEUSA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWEUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/4WS83ypgLe">pic.twitter.com/4WS83ypgLe</a>
The USWNT did not have to be in this matchup to begin with. It struggled to score throughout group play, as three of its four goals came against Vietnam.
Andonovski took plenty of heat for the decisions he made throughout the tournament that led to the USWNT playing Sweden in its first knockout-round game. The performances not being up to the USWNT's high standard could make him the first casualty of the World Cup failure.
herculez gomez @herculezg
Losing to a stingy Swedish team in penalty kicks after dominating possession for 120+ minutes isn't a disaster. <br><br>But you could've avoided Sweden if not for an abysmal showing in group play. <br><br>Disastrous tournament for Vlatko. Historically disastrous. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>
Neil W. Blackmon @nwblackmon
Vlatko's inept in-game subs, refusal to use young talent like Ashley Sanchez, the misuse of Alex Morgan at the tip of a front 3, his loyalty to Andi Sullivan… all of that mattered more without Swanson, Becky, Macario, Mewis, Press. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> deserved better from their coach <a href="https://t.co/J6SUtVjJYj">https://t.co/J6SUtVjJYj</a>
Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire
Vlatko refused to trust the kids, and the old guard couldn't get it done.<br><br>Andonovski's toast. Far too stubborn for his own good. Worst <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> performance ever.