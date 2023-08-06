Best Reaction to USWNT's Stunning Loss vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World Cup

AP Photo/Scott Barbour

The United States women's national team had plenty of chances to avoid their earliest elimination in FIFA Women's World Cup history, but it could not convert on most of them in regular time, extra time or penalties.

The USWNT fell to long-time rival Sweden 5-4 on penalties in one of the most dramatic endings you will see to a penalty shootout.

Alyssa Naeher saved Lina Hurtig's penalty, but the ball bounced up and landed just over the line to give Sweden the victory in the seventh round of penalties.

The USWNT had two chances to win in penalties, but both Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith missed their efforts. Kelley O'Hara then hit the post in the seventh round, and that allowed Hertig's spot kick to be for the win and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Vlatko Andonovski's side created plenty of chances in regulation and extra time to avoid penalties, but it ran into a brick wall in the Sweden net in Zecira Musovic.

The USWNT did not have to be in this matchup to begin with. It struggled to score throughout group play, as three of its four goals came against Vietnam.

Andonovski took plenty of heat for the decisions he made throughout the tournament that led to the USWNT playing Sweden in its first knockout-round game. The performances not being up to the USWNT's high standard could make him the first casualty of the World Cup failure.