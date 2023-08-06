X

    Best Reaction to USWNT's Stunning Loss vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 6, 2023

    US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
    AP Photo/Scott Barbour

    The United States women's national team had plenty of chances to avoid their earliest elimination in FIFA Women's World Cup history, but it could not convert on most of them in regular time, extra time or penalties.

    The USWNT fell to long-time rival Sweden 5-4 on penalties in one of the most dramatic endings you will see to a penalty shootout.

    Alyssa Naeher saved Lina Hurtig's penalty, but the ball bounced up and landed just over the line to give Sweden the victory in the seventh round of penalties.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    After review, the penalty is good and Sweden wins 🇸🇪<br><br>🇺🇸:✅✅✅❌❌✅❌<br>🇸🇪:✅✅❌❌✅✅✅ <a href="https://t.co/PbidlCoiWd">pic.twitter.com/PbidlCoiWd</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Alyssa Naeher nearly kept it out 🧤 <a href="https://t.co/DjpatlgCKD">pic.twitter.com/DjpatlgCKD</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    They just finally showed the goal-line tech view here in the stadium and Alyssa Naeher is incredulous. Standing there in disbelief still.

    Jose de Jesus Ortiz @OrtizKicks

    My heart breaks for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. She converted her penalty kick. She made one save in the PK shootout. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023</a>

    ⚽ FBref ⚽ @fbref

    It appeared that Alyssa Naeher saved that last PK, but the ball slipped just past the line. <br><br>This Round of 16 loss marks the earliest exit in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a> history at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>. <a href="https://t.co/5yJJhvR3Cw">pic.twitter.com/5yJJhvR3Cw</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    The United States will not become the first team in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> history to three-peat after being eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout.<br><br>It's the first time the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> have finished lower than third place at the Women's World Cup. <a href="https://t.co/vwcXNtGpAA">pic.twitter.com/vwcXNtGpAA</a>

    The USWNT had two chances to win in penalties, but both Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith missed their efforts. Kelley O'Hara then hit the post in the seventh round, and that allowed Hertig's spot kick to be for the win and a spot in the quarterfinals.

    SPORTbible @sportbible

    Megan Rapinoe's last ever World Cup ends in heartbreak as she blazes her penalty over the bar after coming on as a substitute 💔🤯 <a href="https://t.co/jEbSETPwup">pic.twitter.com/jEbSETPwup</a>

    Patrick Quaife @pquaife

    Vlatko letting Rapinoe take a penalty after watching her corners and free kicks this tournament was just coaching malpractice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    Armin Khansari @ak2themax

    Alex Morgan: 0 goals despite plenty of service<br>Megan Rapinoe: Terrible service in each appearance and missed penalty<br>Kelley O'Hara: missed penalty<br><br>The vets let the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> down

    Vlatko Andonovski's side created plenty of chances in regulation and extra time to avoid penalties, but it ran into a brick wall in the Sweden net in Zecira Musovic.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    True top-level goalkeeping on display!<br><br>Musovic denies Alex Morgan from close range 🇸🇪 <a href="https://t.co/iLFtGOnNSy">pic.twitter.com/iLFtGOnNSy</a>

    Squawka Live @Squawka_Live

    Zećira Mušović made 11 saves against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a>, the most in a single game at the 2023 Women's World Cup so far.<br><br>She didn't even need to make one in the shootout. 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/1nT2bLWZrA">pic.twitter.com/1nT2bLWZrA</a>

    Sofascore @SofascoreINT

    🔟 | PERFECT PERFORMANCE<br><br>Zećira Mušović v USA:<br><br>🧤 11 saves<br>📥 9 saved shots from inside the box<br>🚀 3 clearances<br>✈️ 2 high claims<br>🥊 1 punch<br>📈 10 Sofascore rating<br><br>She was Sweden's hero on the night, as they reach the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> quarterfinals via a penalty shootout! 🇸🇪👑<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWEUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWEUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/4WS83ypgLe">pic.twitter.com/4WS83ypgLe</a>

    The USWNT did not have to be in this matchup to begin with. It struggled to score throughout group play, as three of its four goals came against Vietnam.

    Andonovski took plenty of heat for the decisions he made throughout the tournament that led to the USWNT playing Sweden in its first knockout-round game. The performances not being up to the USWNT's high standard could make him the first casualty of the World Cup failure.

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    Losing to a stingy Swedish team in penalty kicks after dominating possession for 120+ minutes isn't a disaster. <br><br>But you could've avoided Sweden if not for an abysmal showing in group play. <br><br>Disastrous tournament for Vlatko. Historically disastrous. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    Neil W. Blackmon @nwblackmon

    Vlatko's inept in-game subs, refusal to use young talent like Ashley Sanchez, the misuse of Alex Morgan at the tip of a front 3, his loyalty to Andi Sullivan… all of that mattered more without Swanson, Becky, Macario, Mewis, Press. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> deserved better from their coach <a href="https://t.co/J6SUtVjJYj">https://t.co/J6SUtVjJYj</a>

    Christian @OGKINGZCHRIS

    Vlatko arriving to U.S Soccer Federation headquarters <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/hufuYxaYym">pic.twitter.com/hufuYxaYym</a>

    Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire

    Vlatko refused to trust the kids, and the old guard couldn't get it done.<br><br>Andonovski's toast. Far too stubborn for his own good. Worst <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> performance ever.