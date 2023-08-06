Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Bracket and Predictions for Round of 16

Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Bracket and Predictions for Round of 16August 6, 2023
An already unpredictable Women's World Cup became even more so Sunday with the elimination of the United States by Sweden in penalty kicks, an outcome that appeared unfathomable prior to the start of the tournament and but inevitable following the recent performances of the US national team.
Their ousting leaves an opening for Sweden, Japan, Australia, the Netherlands or inspirational underdog Jamaica to make a run at a championship that the American squad was favored to win.
Ahead of the second half of the Round of 16, find out who will compete for a chance to make history with updated predictions for each match, and recap the United States' defeat.
Latest Scores
Saturday, August 5
Netherlands def. South Africa (2-0)
Sunday, August 6
United States DRAW Sweden (0-0)
Predictions for the Remaining Round of 15 Matches
Monday, August 7
England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m., prediction: England)
Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m., prediction: Australia)
Tuesday, August 8
Colombia vs. Jamaica (4:00 a.m., prediction: Jamaica)
France vs. Morocco (7:00 a.m., prediction: France)
All games broadcasting on FS1 and streaming at FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.
United States Eliminated
A disappointing run for the United States in this year's Women's World Cup came to a fitting end Sunday as Sweden eliminated the former tournament favorites on penalty kicks.
The US controlled the ball for 62 percent of the first half, looking dominant and very much like a team destined to advance to the quarterfinals and a date with Japan. Instead, their failure to put the ball in the net allowed Sweden to come out in the second half more physically aggressive than before.
The result was a competitive second half that concluded with neither team being able to score in it nor in extra minutes.
Despite its fire power in veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and young stars Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, the team's offensive shortcomings (zero goals in consecutive games) proved costly.
Penalty kick misses by Rapinoe, Smith and Kelley O'Hara ultimately left the game in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's hands.
A shot by Sweden's Lina Hurtig that just barely crossed the line would prove the capper on the Stars and Stripes' frustrating World Cup appearance.
The loss signified the end of the team's defense of consecutive championships and its earliest exit in both World Cup and Olympic play.
"I know we were criticized for the way we played and for different moments in the group stage. I think we came out today and showed what we're all about — we showed the grit, resilience, fight, the bravery … unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes," head coach Vlatko Andonovski said after the loss.
The team had faced criticism from former player Carli Lloyd after they were seen celebrating a 0-0 draw against Portugal in the group stage.
The United States will now turn its attention toward diagnosing the issues that faced the team in this tournament and reassembling a roster that can compete against Sweden, who has beaten them three out of the last four times they have played internationally and get back to winning on the world's stage.