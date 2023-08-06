Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Bracket and Predictions for Round of 16

3 of 3

Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A disappointing run for the United States in this year's Women's World Cup came to a fitting end Sunday as Sweden eliminated the former tournament favorites on penalty kicks.

The US controlled the ball for 62 percent of the first half, looking dominant and very much like a team destined to advance to the quarterfinals and a date with Japan. Instead, their failure to put the ball in the net allowed Sweden to come out in the second half more physically aggressive than before.

The result was a competitive second half that concluded with neither team being able to score in it nor in extra minutes.

Despite its fire power in veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and young stars Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, the team's offensive shortcomings (zero goals in consecutive games) proved costly.

Penalty kick misses by Rapinoe, Smith and Kelley O'Hara ultimately left the game in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's hands.

A shot by Sweden's Lina Hurtig that just barely crossed the line would prove the capper on the Stars and Stripes' frustrating World Cup appearance.

The loss signified the end of the team's defense of consecutive championships and its earliest exit in both World Cup and Olympic play.

"I know we were criticized for the way we played and for different moments in the group stage. I think we came out today and showed what we're all about — we showed the grit, resilience, fight, the bravery … unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes," head coach Vlatko Andonovski said after the loss.

The team had faced criticism from former player Carli Lloyd after they were seen celebrating a 0-0 draw against Portugal in the group stage.

The United States will now turn its attention toward diagnosing the issues that faced the team in this tournament and reassembling a roster that can compete against Sweden, who has beaten them three out of the last four times they have played internationally and get back to winning on the world's stage.