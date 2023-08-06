WORLD FOOTBALL

    Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Bracket and Predictions for Round of 16

    Erik BeastonAugust 6, 2023

      Sweden celebrate after defeating the United States in a penalty shootout in their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
      AP Photo/Scott Barbour

      An already unpredictable Women's World Cup became even more so Sunday with the elimination of the United States by Sweden in penalty kicks, an outcome that appeared unfathomable prior to the start of the tournament and but inevitable following the recent performances of the US national team.

      Their ousting leaves an opening for Sweden, Japan, Australia, the Netherlands or inspirational underdog Jamaica to make a run at a championship that the American squad was favored to win.

      Ahead of the second half of the Round of 16, find out who will compete for a chance to make history with updated predictions for each match, and recap the United States' defeat.

    Latest Scores

      SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Netherlands players walk out the tunnel before the second half during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      Saturday, August 5

      Netherlands def. South Africa (2-0)

      Sunday, August 6

      United States DRAW Sweden (0-0)

    Predictions for the Remaining Round of 15 Matches

      England's Chloe Kelly, celebrates after she scored during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
      AP Photo/James Elsby

      Monday, August 7

      England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m., prediction: England)

      Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m., prediction: Australia)

      Tuesday, August 8

      Colombia vs. Jamaica (4:00 a.m., prediction: Jamaica)

      France vs. Morocco (7:00 a.m., prediction: France)

      All games broadcasting on FS1 and streaming at FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

      Click here for the up-to-date bracket

    United States Eliminated

      MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Megan Rapinoe of USA reacts after missing her team's fourth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      A disappointing run for the United States in this year's Women's World Cup came to a fitting end Sunday as Sweden eliminated the former tournament favorites on penalty kicks.

      The US controlled the ball for 62 percent of the first half, looking dominant and very much like a team destined to advance to the quarterfinals and a date with Japan. Instead, their failure to put the ball in the net allowed Sweden to come out in the second half more physically aggressive than before.

      The result was a competitive second half that concluded with neither team being able to score in it nor in extra minutes.

      Despite its fire power in veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and young stars Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, the team's offensive shortcomings (zero goals in consecutive games) proved costly.

      Penalty kick misses by Rapinoe, Smith and Kelley O'Hara ultimately left the game in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's hands.

      A shot by Sweden's Lina Hurtig that just barely crossed the line would prove the capper on the Stars and Stripes' frustrating World Cup appearance.

      The loss signified the end of the team's defense of consecutive championships and its earliest exit in both World Cup and Olympic play.

      "I know we were criticized for the way we played and for different moments in the group stage. I think we came out today and showed what we're all about — we showed the grit, resilience, fight, the bravery … unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes," head coach Vlatko Andonovski said after the loss.

      The team had faced criticism from former player Carli Lloyd after they were seen celebrating a 0-0 draw against Portugal in the group stage.

      The United States will now turn its attention toward diagnosing the issues that faced the team in this tournament and reassembling a roster that can compete against Sweden, who has beaten them three out of the last four times they have played internationally and get back to winning on the world's stage.

