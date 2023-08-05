The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 50

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 50August 5, 2023
UFC on ESPN 50 goes down on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee, and it looks like it should be a fun night of MMA action.
In the main event, streaking bantamweight Cory Sandhagen will look to lock up a title shot in a fight with No. 7 contender Rob Font, who is fresh of a sizzling knockout win over highly regarded prospect Adrian Yanez.
In the co-main event, wrestling standout Tatiana Suarez will look to take another big step toward a title shot of her own, taking on former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at flyweight.
Earlier on the card, we'll be treated to a fun light heavyweight scrap between striking specialist Dustin Jacoby and dangerous finisher Kennedy Nzechukwu, as well as appearances from solid talent like Tanner Boser, Ignacio Bahamondes, Kyler Phillips, and Jeremiah Wells.
It may not look like much when compared to some of the other cards we've had this summer, but all signs point to some memorable scraps for those who tune in.
Keep scrolling for the real winners and losers of this exciting looking card in "Music City."
UFC on ESPN 50 Full Card
UFC on ESPN 50 Main Card
Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
UFC on ESPN 50 Undercard
Kyler Phillips def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Carlston Harris def. Jeremiah Wells via submission (anaconda choke) - Rd. 3, 1:50
Billy Quarantillo def. Damon Jackson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Cody Durden def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Sean Woodson def. Dennis Buzukja via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Assu Almabayev def. Ode Osbourne via submission (rear-naked choke) - Rd. 2, 3:11
Winner: Keeping Your Eyes on the Prize
In the second bout of the UFC on ESPN 50 undercard, St. Louis-based featherweight Sean Woodson picked up a solid, unanimous-decision win over the debuting Dennis Buzukja.
It was an impressive performance from Woodson for a couple of reasons. For one, it was his first fight in almost a year, as he hadn't stepped foot in the Octagon since a split draw against Luis Saldana late last August. Woodson also showed some new layers to his game, flaunting some nice submission attacks and devastating knees, despite being known for his rangy boxing attack.
What made Woodson's UFC on ESPN 50 win truly impressive, though, is that Buzukja was his fourth opponent for the card.
He was first slated to fight Steve Garcia, was then rebooked to fight Mairon Santos, then matched up with Jesse Butler before finally signing up to fight Buzujka, who stepped up on just three days' notice.
In situations like this, we tend to give the bulk of the props to the fighter who stepped in on short notice, and less to the fighter who was already preparing for a fight. But Woodson should be commended for staying focused through what was surely one of the most frustrating fight camps of his career.
All of that chaos might have thrown a lesser fighter off their game, but he kept his eyes on the prize, and he got the win in style.
Winner: The Round Three King
Billy Quarantillo got off to a rough start in his UFC on ESPN 50 undercard scrap with Damon Jackson.
He absorbed a ton of punishment on the feet in the first round, and had a few close calls on the mat in the first minutes of the second. But as the second half of the fight got underway, he began to crank up the offense on the feet and on the canvas, and by the time it was over, had done enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.
It was an incredibly entertaining fight, due in large part to the wild momentum swing we witnessed as it wore on.
"I was born to fight like this," Quarantillo said in his post-fight interview. "Damon's a dog."
"He's a dog, man, but he brought it out in me and I got it done."
It was not the first time Quarantillo has mounted this kind of late-fight surge. The Tampa-based featherweight has won several entertaining decisions in similar fashion, and has finished four fights in the third round.
His latest late-fight effort was impressive enough for commentator Jon Anik to crown him "The Round Three King" after the fight had concluded. It's hard to think of a more accurate monicker for him.
Loser: Getting Complacent
Jeremiah Wells was fighting a perfect fight for nearly all of his UFC on ESPN 50 clash with Carlston Harris. The American welterweight was in total control of the matchup in rounds one and two, suffocating his foe on the mat, and looked like he was on his way to a lopsided unanimous-decision win.
But nothing is certain in MMA.
Just over a minute into the third round, after Wells shot for a takedown, Guyana's Harris locked up an anaconda choke—something we don't often see in MMA—and forced the tap. It was his second such choke in the UFC, and one of the most dramatic comebacks we've seen in quite a while.
It will also serve as a tough reminder for Wells, who was riding six-straight wins heading into the fight, that you can't let your guard down for a second in a high-level MMA fight. Sometimes, all it takes is a single moment of complacency.
"Any time you slip, you get caught," Harris said in his post-fight interview, claiming that he drilled anaconda chokes ahead of his fight with the American wrestler.