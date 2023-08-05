    Fantasy Football 2023: Rookie Rankings, Top Team Names and League Names

    Fantasy Football 2023: Rookie Rankings, Top Team Names and League Names

      FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - AUGUST 04: Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during Atlanta Falcons training camp on August 4, 2023
      Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      A good bit of work goes into creating a good fantasy football league. First, there has to be a great league name, something that will stand the test of time. And then, each manager needs to come up with a clever name for his or her team.

      After that, everybody should put in some prep work for the draft, which includes familiarizing yourself with the players on the board and different strategies to fill your roster. There's also a new wave of rookies entering the NFL in 2023, so not everybody may know much about the first-year players arriving from the college ranks.

      With more than a month until the start of the regular season, there's still plenty of time to start up a new fantasy football league.

      Here are some suggestions for league and team names, along with a ranking of this year's top rookies to consider for drafts.

    Potential League Names

      The NFL logo
      Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The No Fun League

      Monday Morning Hangover

      The Dirty Dozen

      The League of Ordinary Gentlemen

      Any Given Sunday

      A League of Our Own

      The League

      Gridiron Greats

      League of Legends

      National Fantasy League

    Top Team Names

      ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI - JULY 25: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs
      Jamie Squire/Getty Images

      Dak Side of the Moon

      Work from Mahomes

      Cobra Kyler

      Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

      Tuafinity and Beyond

      Fresh Prince of Helaire

      Catalina Wine Mixon

      Zeke and Destroy

      McLaurin F1

      Silenced by the Lamb

      Pop Lockett Drop It

      Game of Throws

      Turn Down for Watt

      Livin' on a Prater

      Dalvin and the Chipmunks

      Run CMC

    Rookie Rankings

      FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - AUGUST 05: Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs a route during Atlanta Falcons training camp on August 5, 2023
      Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      4. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      5. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

      6. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

      7. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      8. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

      10. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      Robinson is the clear top rookie coming into the NFL this year for fantasy purposes. The former Texas running back was selected by Atlanta with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and he'll immediately take over as the Falcons' starting running back.

      That's why Robinson is often getting taken late in the first round of fantasy drafts. At the same time, don't overpay for a player who has yet to take an NFL snap. He has extremely high upside, but there's a risk associated with taking Robinson that early in fantasy drafts.

      Gibbs is also a rookie running back who could immediately make a big impact in the NFL. But he'll likely be blocked on Detroit's depth chart by David Montgomery (at least at first), so the former Alabama RB doesn't have as much upside as Robinson.

      The clear top two rookie receivers are Smith-Njigba and Addison, and both have been inserted into passing attacks that should allow them to thrive early in their NFL careers.

      Smith-Njigba could get plenty of targets from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith as opposing defenses will need to focus on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Smith-Njigba should take the pressure off those two and may put up some impressive numbers in his debut season.

      Addison will be the No. 2 WR in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson, who is likely the top fantasy wide receiver in football heading into the 2023 season.

      Richardson, Young and Stroud have more value in dynasty leagues, because they likely shouldn't be started in traditional fantasy leagues as rookies. There are at least 12-14 QBs in the league with better fantasy value than all three.

      However, one of these three rookie quarterbacks could emerge as a top waiver-wire target in standard leagues within the first few weeks of the season. So if you have room on your bench early, it could be wise to stash one of them and see what happens.

      Richardson may end up being the best fantasy performer because of his ability to use his legs. He could score quite a number of rushing touchdowns for Indianapolis.

