Fantasy Football 2023: Rookie Rankings, Top Team Names and League Names

August 5, 2023
A good bit of work goes into creating a good fantasy football league. First, there has to be a great league name, something that will stand the test of time. And then, each manager needs to come up with a clever name for his or her team.
After that, everybody should put in some prep work for the draft, which includes familiarizing yourself with the players on the board and different strategies to fill your roster. There's also a new wave of rookies entering the NFL in 2023, so not everybody may know much about the first-year players arriving from the college ranks.
With more than a month until the start of the regular season, there's still plenty of time to start up a new fantasy football league.
Here are some suggestions for league and team names, along with a ranking of this year's top rookies to consider for drafts.
Potential League Names
The No Fun League
Monday Morning Hangover
The Dirty Dozen
The League of Ordinary Gentlemen
Any Given Sunday
A League of Our Own
The League
Gridiron Greats
League of Legends
National Fantasy League
Top Team Names
Dak Side of the Moon
Work from Mahomes
Cobra Kyler
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
Tuafinity and Beyond
Fresh Prince of Helaire
Catalina Wine Mixon
Zeke and Destroy
McLaurin F1
Silenced by the Lamb
Pop Lockett Drop It
Game of Throws
Turn Down for Watt
Livin' on a Prater
Dalvin and the Chipmunks
Run CMC
Rookie Rankings
1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
4. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
5. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
6. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
7. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
8. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
10. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Robinson is the clear top rookie coming into the NFL this year for fantasy purposes. The former Texas running back was selected by Atlanta with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and he'll immediately take over as the Falcons' starting running back.
That's why Robinson is often getting taken late in the first round of fantasy drafts. At the same time, don't overpay for a player who has yet to take an NFL snap. He has extremely high upside, but there's a risk associated with taking Robinson that early in fantasy drafts.
Gibbs is also a rookie running back who could immediately make a big impact in the NFL. But he'll likely be blocked on Detroit's depth chart by David Montgomery (at least at first), so the former Alabama RB doesn't have as much upside as Robinson.
The clear top two rookie receivers are Smith-Njigba and Addison, and both have been inserted into passing attacks that should allow them to thrive early in their NFL careers.
Smith-Njigba could get plenty of targets from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith as opposing defenses will need to focus on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Smith-Njigba should take the pressure off those two and may put up some impressive numbers in his debut season.
Addison will be the No. 2 WR in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson, who is likely the top fantasy wide receiver in football heading into the 2023 season.
Richardson, Young and Stroud have more value in dynasty leagues, because they likely shouldn't be started in traditional fantasy leagues as rookies. There are at least 12-14 QBs in the league with better fantasy value than all three.
However, one of these three rookie quarterbacks could emerge as a top waiver-wire target in standard leagues within the first few weeks of the season. So if you have room on your bench early, it could be wise to stash one of them and see what happens.
Richardson may end up being the best fantasy performer because of his ability to use his legs. He could score quite a number of rushing touchdowns for Indianapolis.