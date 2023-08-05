Fantasy Football 2023: Rookie Rankings, Top Team Names and League Names

3 of 3

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

4. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

5. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

6. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

7. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

8. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

10. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Robinson is the clear top rookie coming into the NFL this year for fantasy purposes. The former Texas running back was selected by Atlanta with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and he'll immediately take over as the Falcons' starting running back.

That's why Robinson is often getting taken late in the first round of fantasy drafts. At the same time, don't overpay for a player who has yet to take an NFL snap. He has extremely high upside, but there's a risk associated with taking Robinson that early in fantasy drafts.

Gibbs is also a rookie running back who could immediately make a big impact in the NFL. But he'll likely be blocked on Detroit's depth chart by David Montgomery (at least at first), so the former Alabama RB doesn't have as much upside as Robinson.

The clear top two rookie receivers are Smith-Njigba and Addison, and both have been inserted into passing attacks that should allow them to thrive early in their NFL careers.

Smith-Njigba could get plenty of targets from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith as opposing defenses will need to focus on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Smith-Njigba should take the pressure off those two and may put up some impressive numbers in his debut season.

Addison will be the No. 2 WR in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson, who is likely the top fantasy wide receiver in football heading into the 2023 season.

Richardson, Young and Stroud have more value in dynasty leagues, because they likely shouldn't be started in traditional fantasy leagues as rookies. There are at least 12-14 QBs in the league with better fantasy value than all three.

However, one of these three rookie quarterbacks could emerge as a top waiver-wire target in standard leagues within the first few weeks of the season. So if you have room on your bench early, it could be wise to stash one of them and see what happens.

Richardson may end up being the best fantasy performer because of his ability to use his legs. He could score quite a number of rushing touchdowns for Indianapolis.