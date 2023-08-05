Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/David Richard

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has immortalized another class in Canton.

Eight players and one coach were enshrined on Saturday, forever cementing their status as legends of the game.

As part of the celebration, the inductees made their enshrinement speeches in their iconic gold jackets, which they were presented with at the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, and were presented with the bronze busts that will sit in the Hall of Fame museum.

This year's inductees include:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Rondé Barber

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis



Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas



Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas



Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware



Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley

New York Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko



Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley



San Diego Chargers coach Don Coryell



Here's a closer look at the festivities, broken down by player.

Zach Thomas, Miami Dolphins

Thomas, who spent 12 of his 13 seasons with the Dolphins, was presented by his first Miami head coach, Jimmy Johnson.

The 49-year-old entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 1996 and he remained with the franchise through the 2007 season before finishing his career with the Cowboys in 2008.

Thomas enters the Hall of Fame as a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. He also registered the fifth-most tackles of all-time with 1,734.

During his enshrinement speech, Thomas took the time to call out Jets fans, but a very special part of his speech was dedicated to Junior Seau, who died by suicide in May 2012.

"This is a dream come true," Thomas added. "A small town country boy is standing on this stage with all these legends behind me. My football career has come full circle, from Aug. 5, 1996, being given that one chance to Aug. 5, 2023, being forever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

NFL Twitter thought Thomas' speech was very well done:

Ken Riley, Cincinnati Bengals

Riley, who died of a heart attack in 2020, was presented by his wife, Barbara Riley.

Riley was one of the most consistent cornerbacks in the NFL and spent his entire 15-year career with the Bengals from 1969-1983. He earned an All-Pro selection in 1983 and is tied for the fifth-most career interceptions in NFL history with 65.

Riley's son, Ken Riley II, gave his father's induction speech, noting that his induction into the Hall of Fame has "been a long time coming."

NFL Twitter collectively agreed that Riley's induction was way overdue:

DeMarcus Ware, Dallas Cowboys

Ware, who spent nine of his 12 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, was presented by team owner Jerry Jones.

The 41-year-old played for the Cowboys from 2005-13 and the Denver Broncos from 2014-16.

Ware enters the Hall of Fame as a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. He won his lone championship with the Broncos alongside Payton Manning during the 2015 season.

Ware remains Dallas' all-time sack leader with 117.

Ware's induction speech was inspired by his many Cowboys teammates. He also detailed a story he had never told publicly about having a gun pointed at his head after an altercation in a parking lot while in college.

Ware said, via ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams:

"I was attending a parking lot party when I was visiting home. My uncle was in his car, and without warning he was knocked across his head with a gun. A knife dropped to the ground, and I picked it up. When I looked up, all I could see was the potential shooter's eyes and a gun barrel pressed to my head.

"I heard my family scream, 'Don't kill him.' There was an eerie silence after which I simply said, 'This isn't me,' and I dropped the knife. At that moment, I knew God gave me a second chance, and I had to do something with it. That was my turning point."

Like the players who spoke before him, NFL fans loved Ware's speech:

Joe Klecko, New York Jets

Klecko, who spent 11 of his 12 seasons with the Jets, was presented by former Gang Green teammate Marty Lyons.

The 69-year-old played for the Jets from 1977-87 and ended his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 1988. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and is the only player in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at all three positions across the defensive line.

Klecko played defensive end, defensive tackle and nose tackle for the Jets and was arguably the most important member of the "New York Sack Exchange" in the 80s.

Klecko's speech wasn't nearly as emotional as Ware's he joked about how he wished he played in today's NFL with the salaries players are given.

Klecko added in his speech, via ProFootball Talk's Charean Williams:

"I had a great career and I had a wonderful ride. I pray that I have treated everyone with respect. I wanted to be remembered as a player who gave it his all. I wanted to win every down and every battle. I always felt that if you're not mad at yourself, if you lost one battle, you didn't belong on a football field. And if you didn't lose one, what were you going to do to never lose that battle again? I've always said, 'That's how you play the game.'"

Klecko's speech was also lauded by fans, who joined in on a Jets chant after he was finished:

Chuck Howley, Dallas Cowboys

Howley, who spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Cowboys, was presented by former teammate Bob Lilly.

The 87-year-old played for the Cowboys from 1961-73 and began his career with the Chicago Bears from 1958-59. He enters the Hall of Fame as a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, Super Bowl VI champion and Super Bowl V MVP.

Howley remains the only player in NFL history on the losing team in the Super Bowl to take home the championship MVP award.

Howley's son, Scott Howley, gave his father's induction speech, which included the entire crowd giving his father, who was unable to attend the ceremony, a shoutout.

Scott Howley said in the speech, via ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams:

"At the time, dad believed his football career was over. But the Cowboys believing in his potential allowed him to make a remarkable comeback. Their willingness to take a chance on him enabled dad to reach new heights and really realize his talent. In fact, coach Landry once remarked, 'I don't know if I've ever seen anybody better at linebacker than Chuck Howley."

NFL Twitter couldn't believe it took this long for Howley to be inducted into the Hall of Fame:

Darrelle Revis, New York Jets

Revis, who spent eight of his 11 seasons with the Jets, was presented by his mother, Diana Askew.

The 38-year-old enters the Hall of Fame as a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. He played for the Jets from 2007-12 and again from 2015-16. He suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, the New England Patriots in 2014 and the Kansas City Chiefs to end his career in 2017.

Revis won his lone Super Bowl along side Tom Brady with the Patriots during the 2014 season, much to the demise of Jets fans.

During his induction speech, Revis gave a special shoutout to fellow Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders as well as the Jets fans in attendance.

Revis added in his speech, via ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams:

"Basketball was my first love, so it's kind of surreal to be here today in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Life is shaped by the choices we make, but there is one thing we cannot choose. Where we come from is chosen for us. No one has control over when they're born, what family they're born into or where they start. But these things have a profound impact on every decision we make and who we become. The conditions had to be just right for me to end up here. Every moment, every opportunity perfectly aligned."

NFL Twitter went on to praise Revis as one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game:

Don Coryell, San Diego Chargers

Coryell, who spent nine of his 14 seasons coaching the then-San Diego Chargers, was presented by former Bolts quarterback Dan Fouts.

Coryell, who died in 2010, coached the Chargers from 1978-86 and the then-St. Louis Cardinals from 1975-77. He was the first coach to win more than 100 games at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Additionally, Coryell's legendary offense helped him lead the Chargers to back-to-back title game appearances in 1980 and 1981.

He also boasts a legendary coaching tree that includes John Madden, Joe Gibbs, Ray Perkins, Jim Hanifan and Jim Mora.

Coryell's daughter, Mindy Coryell Lewis, gave her father's acceptance speech, giving a shoutout to Madden in the process. Lewis said, via ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams:

"The challenge is what my dad would have said if he were here. So, I'll do my best. . . . What I am sure of is he would be humbled and grateful and maybe just a bit surprised his legacy has lived on for all these years and now he's forever recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Like several other Hall of Famers, NFL Twitter noted that Coryell's induction was long overdue:

Rondé Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Barber, who spent his entire 16-year career with the Buccaneers, was presented by his twin brother, Tiki Barber.

The 48-year-old played for the Bucs from 1997-2012, earning five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections. He also helped the franchise capture its first Super Bowl title during the 2002 campaign.

Barber is the only player in NFL history to have posted more than 45 interceptions and 25 sacks in his career. Among defensive backs, he ranks first all-time in tackles and tackles for loss.

Barber gave a special shoutout to his brother in his induction speech.

Barber added, via ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams:

"I learned along the way that the NFL is a special place, man. It doesn't matter where you come from. It doesn't matter where your journey started. Nobody gets to define you but you. It rewards you to dare to be uncommon and choose to be a little bit extraordinary. This is one of the most humbling moments of my life, standing in front of you now, and I can't wait to proudly represent professional football and the Pro Football Hall of Fame as I wear this gold jacket."

NFL Twitter loved Barber's speech and took the time to reminisce on all the memories he gave the Buccaneers:

Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns

Thomas, who spent his entire 11-year career with the Browns, was presented by his wife, Annie Thomas, and their four children.

The 38-year-old played for the Browns from 2007-17 and enters the Hall of Fame a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro. He is the NFL's ironman, having taken 10,363 consecutive snaps and is one of five players in league history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.

Thomas' speech included a tribute to both his parents, including his father Eric. He also shared his secrets of finding success in football.

Fans lauded Thomas, who was the last player presented, for his speech to closeout the Hall of Fame induction ceremony:

With the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony wrapped up, all eyes will be on the potential candidates for the class of 2024.