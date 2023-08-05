WORLD FOOTBALL

    Women's World Cup 2023: Results and Latest Predictions After Round of 16 Day 1

    Erik BeastonAugust 5, 2023

      AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Aitana Bonmati of Spain celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park on August 05, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. (Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      The round of 16 is underway in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with Spain and Japan quickly re-enforcing their dominance and status as favorites in this tournament.

      La Roja squashed Switzerland while the Nadeshiko soundly defeated Norway to advance to the quarterfinals.

      Dive deeper into Spain's bounce-back victory and find out who may join them with these predictions for the remainder of the round.

    Saturday's Round of 16 Results

      WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 5: Risa Shimizu (2L) of Japan celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 5, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
      Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

      Saturday's Scores

      Spain def. Switzerland (5-1)

      • Aitana Bonmati (Spain: 5', 36')
      • Laia Condina (Switzerland: 11', own goal)
      • Alba Redondo (Spain: 17')
      • Condina (Spain: 45')
      • Jennifer Hermoso (Spain: 70')

      Japan def. Norway (3-1)

      • Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Japan: 15', own goal)
      • Guro Reiten (Norway: 20')
      • Risa Shimizu (Japan: 50')
      • Hinata Miyazawa (Japan: 81')

    Predictions for the Remaining Matches

      United States' Sophia Smith controls the ball during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
      AP Photo/Abbie Parr

      Saturday, August 5

      Netherlands vs. South Africa (10:00 p.m., prediction: Netherlands)

      Sunday, August 6

      Sweden vs. United States (5:00 a.m., prediction: Sweden)

      Monday, August 7

      England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m., prediction: England)

      Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m., prediction: Australia)

      Tuesday, August 8

      Colombia vs. Jamaica (4:00 a.m., prediction: Jamaica)

      France vs. Morocco (7:00 a.m., prediction: France)

      All games broadcasting on FS1 and streaming at FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

    Spain's Statement Victory

      AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 5: Jennifer Hermoso of Spain celebrates scoing her goal with team mate Eva Navarro during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park on August 5, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
      Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

      A true champion is measured by its ability to bounce back from adversity and advance. Spain did that Saturday against Switzerland, routing the opposition to the tune of a 5-1 victory and earning its first win in the knockout stage ever.

      It was a signature victory for La Roja, who had suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of Japan in their final group stage match; a loss that could have been momentum-killing for a lesser team.

      FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

      Spain sails into the Round of 16 🇪🇸<br><br>Rewatch La Roja put FIVE past Switzerland to reach the FIFA Women's World Cup Quarterfinals in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/bG4XdLQCsC">pic.twitter.com/bG4XdLQCsC</a>

      Instead, Aitana Bonmati tallied two scores exorcising the demons of their previous defeat.

      "Sometimes when you lose like the other day, it is a very hard blow. I think we should be proud of the work we have done. Right now what you see is a team, and you can see the personality of these players, and I hope we have many more days here," the star of Saturday's win said after the game.

      There was the issue of a curious own goal, the result of an ill-advised back pass attempt by Laia Codina, that blemished what was otherwise a clean game for Spain.

      The defender recovered from what could have been a devastating blunder to score La Roja's fourth goal of the game, essentially putting it out of reach.

      Superb scorer Jennifer Hermoso tacked on the fifth and final goal of the day, an exclamation point on one of the most dominant performances of this World Cup.

      Up next for Spain is the winner of the Netherlands vs. South Africa. Both teams are quite good and create some match-up problems, but Spain has been one of the premier teams in the tournament and outside of that aforementioned loss to Japan, has hardly missed a beat.

