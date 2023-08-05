Women's World Cup 2023: Results and Latest Predictions After Round of 16 Day 1

Women's World Cup 2023: Results and Latest Predictions After Round of 16 Day 1August 5, 2023
The round of 16 is underway in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with Spain and Japan quickly re-enforcing their dominance and status as favorites in this tournament.
La Roja squashed Switzerland while the Nadeshiko soundly defeated Norway to advance to the quarterfinals.
Dive deeper into Spain's bounce-back victory and find out who may join them with these predictions for the remainder of the round.
Saturday's Round of 16 Results
- Aitana Bonmati (Spain: 5', 36')
- Laia Condina (Switzerland: 11', own goal)
- Alba Redondo (Spain: 17')
- Condina (Spain: 45')
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain: 70')
- Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Japan: 15', own goal)
- Guro Reiten (Norway: 20')
- Risa Shimizu (Japan: 50')
- Hinata Miyazawa (Japan: 81')
Saturday's Scores
Spain def. Switzerland (5-1)
Japan def. Norway (3-1)
Predictions for the Remaining Matches
Saturday, August 5
Netherlands vs. South Africa (10:00 p.m., prediction: Netherlands)
Sunday, August 6
Sweden vs. United States (5:00 a.m., prediction: Sweden)
Monday, August 7
England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m., prediction: England)
Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m., prediction: Australia)
Tuesday, August 8
Colombia vs. Jamaica (4:00 a.m., prediction: Jamaica)
France vs. Morocco (7:00 a.m., prediction: France)
All games broadcasting on FS1 and streaming at FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.
Spain's Statement Victory
A true champion is measured by its ability to bounce back from adversity and advance. Spain did that Saturday against Switzerland, routing the opposition to the tune of a 5-1 victory and earning its first win in the knockout stage ever.
It was a signature victory for La Roja, who had suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of Japan in their final group stage match; a loss that could have been momentum-killing for a lesser team.
Instead, Aitana Bonmati tallied two scores exorcising the demons of their previous defeat.
"Sometimes when you lose like the other day, it is a very hard blow. I think we should be proud of the work we have done. Right now what you see is a team, and you can see the personality of these players, and I hope we have many more days here," the star of Saturday's win said after the game.
There was the issue of a curious own goal, the result of an ill-advised back pass attempt by Laia Codina, that blemished what was otherwise a clean game for Spain.
The defender recovered from what could have been a devastating blunder to score La Roja's fourth goal of the game, essentially putting it out of reach.
Superb scorer Jennifer Hermoso tacked on the fifth and final goal of the day, an exclamation point on one of the most dominant performances of this World Cup.
Up next for Spain is the winner of the Netherlands vs. South Africa. Both teams are quite good and create some match-up problems, but Spain has been one of the premier teams in the tournament and outside of that aforementioned loss to Japan, has hardly missed a beat.