Everything You Need to Know For WWE SummerSlam 2023

It's summertime and that means barbecues, outdoor sports, tons of heat, and of course, the biggest part of the summer, WWE SummerSlam.

This year's show takes place in Detroit Michigan and could end up being just as important as WrestleMania in terms of the importance of the storylines being addressed.

However, it's not all red Solo cups and pool parties for everyone. After months of buildup, fans were disappointed to find out Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus would not have the blowoff to their feud on Saturday.

Still, there's a lot fans have to be excited about this weekend. Let's take a look at what you need to know for this weekend's SummerSlam extravagant.