Everything You Need to Know For WWE SummerSlam 2023

It's summertime and that means barbecues, outdoor sports, tons of heat, and of course, the biggest part of the summer, WWE SummerSlam.
This year's show takes place in Detroit Michigan and could end up being just as important as WrestleMania in terms of the importance of the storylines being addressed.
However, it's not all red Solo cups and pool parties for everyone. After months of buildup, fans were disappointed to find out Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus would not have the blowoff to their feud on Saturday.
Still, there's a lot fans have to be excited about this weekend. Let's take a look at what you need to know for this weekend's SummerSlam extravagant.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Ford Field in Detroit
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
SummerSlam Card
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Undisputed Universal Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Women's Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship)
- Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
- Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)
- SummerSlam Battle Royal
Here is the full lineup for this year's SummerSlam.
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One, Series X and S
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung and other Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch SummerSlam. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, including YouTube and WWE Network through Peacock.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on a streaming device.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com: