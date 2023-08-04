WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before SummerSlam

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Just 24 hours before an emotional and potentially historic clash with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso squared off with his own brother, Solo Sikoa, in the main event of the go-home edition of SmackDown.

The sibling showdown headlined a broadcast that also saw the latest between WWE Women's champion Asuka and her top two contenders, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, as well as an appearance by the hottest star in the industry, LA Knight.

What went down and who built momentum in their final appearances before the summertime spectacular?

Find out with this recap of the August 4 Fox broadcast, live from Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.