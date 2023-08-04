WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before SummerSlamAugust 4, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before SummerSlam
Just 24 hours before an emotional and potentially historic clash with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso squared off with his own brother, Solo Sikoa, in the main event of the go-home edition of SmackDown.
The sibling showdown headlined a broadcast that also saw the latest between WWE Women's champion Asuka and her top two contenders, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, as well as an appearance by the hottest star in the industry, LA Knight.
What went down and who built momentum in their final appearances before the summertime spectacular?
Find out with this recap of the August 4 Fox broadcast, live from Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.
Match Card
- Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa
- LA Knight vs. Sheamus
- The final stop before Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair challenge Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam
Announced in advance of Friday's show were:
LA Knight vs. Sheamus
- The pop for Knight gets louder and more passionate every week. He is a megastar in the making and the time to pull the proverbial trigger is drawing nearer with every passing week.
- Santos Escobar, The Miz, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross (with Scarlett), and AJ Styles (with Michin) all made their way to the ring to get a closer look at the action as all are entered in Saturday's Slim Jim Battle Royal. Sure, it shines a light on the combatants but it is far from inspired booking.
- It is a testament to how over Knight is that the crowd that Dayton was solidly behind him over the perennially popular Celtic Warrior.
- Austin Theory attacked Escobar at ringside to build hype for their United States Championship match next week. Styles and Kross heated up their rivalry at ringside and Sheamus delivered the 10 Beats of the Bodhran.
- Knight took advantage of the distraction and scored the win.
LA Knight continued his momentous 2023 with a signature win Friday night, defeating Sheamus in the opening contest.
It was not without controversy, though, as several of the competitors in Saturday's Slim Jim Battle Royal made their presence felt at ringside, leading to a distraction finish that concluded with Knight delivering Blunt Force Trauma for the win.
Rather than just having guys involved in the battle royal surround the ring, there was at least some effort put into presenting ongoing rivalries while highlighting Knight in what was a physical bout with The Celtic Warrior.
The crowd was red-hot for the self-proclaimed megastar and was behind him from start to finish. The reaction to his entrance all the way through the victory was the stuff of genuine stars and further evidence that WWE may very well have lucked into a breakout star in the form of a guy who has found success at every stop in his career.
The time is now to take the leap of faith with Knight and, hopefully, create a new star that can keep the company's red-hot run going strong.
Result
Knight defeated Sheamus
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways
The OC vs. The Brawling Brutes
- This battle of babyface teams was the product of a backstage pull-apart. It felt rather random but the tense staredown between Sheamus and AJ Styles may be a hint of a post-SummerSlam feud.
- Anderson taunted Holland, disrespectfully kicking his face before the forby rugby player fired up and fought him off. The intensity was all over Holland's face here. Once greener than you would hope for from a main roster guy, he has grown and learned exponentially over the last year.
- The Street Profits' Ford and Dawkins hit the ring, attacked the participants and stood tall to a nice ovation from fans before Bobby Lashley joined them, teasing the reformation of The Hurt Business.
The recent teases of a business relationship between The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley paid off Friday as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins interrupted a match pitting Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows against Butch and Ridge Holland.
The contest ended in no contest but it was, ultimately, secondary to the angle that played out after the bell.
WWE @WWE
Is that... The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StreetProfits?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StreetProfits</a>???<br><br>What is going on?? 🫢 <a href="https://twitter.com/AngeloDawkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AngeloDawkins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MontezFordWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MontezFordWWE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/NudBWxKAoL">pic.twitter.com/NudBWxKAoL</a>
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins immediately leveled up. They went from beloved, fun-loving babyfaces to a tag team that can threaten any team, especially with the influence of The All-Mighty behind them.
It remains to be seen if the duo will turn heel in the coming weeks but one would think that interrupting a battle of babyfaces would position them in that role. If so, it will be a refreshing change for two guys who have only scratched the surface of what they are capable of in the rings of WWE.
Result
No contest
Grade
B+
Top Moments and Takeaways