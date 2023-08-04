Madden NFL 24 Drops Soundtrack Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Jack Harlow, More

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

As the Madden 24 release date inches closer, another aspect of the game has been revealed.

The official soundtrack for the upcoming installment of the popular NFL video game has been released, with many notable artists making appearances.

The list is headlined by artists like Wiz Khalifa, Jack Harlow and Marshmello. The 36-song playlist includes both collaborations and solo work, with artists like Blackaway and Doechii contributing multiple tracks to the video game.

Harlow's contribution will be his song "They Don't Love It" and Khalifa's entry will be "Hype Me Up". Marshmello's track is a collaboration with Polo G and Southside for the song "Grown Man".

Previous games had artists like Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd, so the trend of popular artists participating in the game continues.

Madden 24 is set to be the 47th game released under the Madden branding, and the series dates back to 1989. The soundtrack release was preceded by the player rating reveals and the gameplay trailer.

The game is set to have several gameplay changes, including coverage plays and quarterback accuracy. The official release date for Madden 24 is August 18, with early access options beginning August 15. It will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC.