Madden 24 Player Ratings: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Top 10 WRs

Madden 24 Player Ratings: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Top 10 WRsJuly 17, 2023
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson edged out the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to be the highest-rated wide receiver in Madden NFL 24.
EA Sports announced earlier in the day that Jefferson joined the 99 Club in the newest edition of the video game franchise.
Madden NFL 24 @EAMaddenNFL
The Best in The Game 🎮 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden24?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden24</a><br><br>Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/99Club?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#99Club</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJettas2</a> ✈️ <a href="https://t.co/MnI2b0pKm1">pic.twitter.com/MnI2b0pKm1</a>
Hill follows closely behind with a 98 overall rating, while Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is third at the position (97 overall). Adams had been rated 99 overall to lead the way among wideouts this time last year.
Madden NFL 24 @EAMaddenNFL
Give us your Top 🔟 <br><br>See ALL of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden24?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden24</a> WR ratings 👉 <a href="https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3">https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3</a> <a href="https://t.co/fCgoLLLmzG">pic.twitter.com/fCgoLLLmzG</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.