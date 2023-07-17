X

    Madden 24 Player Ratings: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Top 10 WRs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 17, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS - OCTOBER 09: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a first down catch against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Bears 29-22. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images).
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson edged out the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to be the highest-rated wide receiver in Madden NFL 24.

    EA Sports announced earlier in the day that Jefferson joined the 99 Club in the newest edition of the video game franchise.

    Hill follows closely behind with a 98 overall rating, while Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is third at the position (97 overall). Adams had been rated 99 overall to lead the way among wideouts this time last year.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

