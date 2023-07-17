Madden 24 Player Ratings: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Top 10 WRs

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson edged out the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to be the highest-rated wide receiver in Madden NFL 24.

EA Sports announced earlier in the day that Jefferson joined the 99 Club in the newest edition of the video game franchise.

Hill follows closely behind with a 98 overall rating, while Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is third at the position (97 overall). Adams had been rated 99 overall to lead the way among wideouts this time last year.

