Madden NFL 23 Player Ratings: Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill Lead Top 10 WRs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Madden NFL 23 Ratings Week kicked off Monday with the wide receiver group, and the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams leads the way with a grade of 99 overall.

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, who led the NFL with 1,947 receiving yards in 2021, is second among wideouts with a 98 grade.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, a three-time All-Pro who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons, is third with a 97 grade.

Here's a look at the entire top 10 alongside some further notes.

Madden NFL 23 Player Ratings: Top 10 Wideouts

1. Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders): 99

2. Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams): 98

3. Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins): 97

4. DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals): 96

5. Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills): 95

6. Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings): 93

7. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 92

T8. Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders): 91

T8. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers): 91

10. Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns): 90

Remaining Ratings Week Schedule

Tuesday, July 19: Edge-rushers

Wednesday, July 20: Running backs

Thursday, July 21: Cornerbacks and defensive linemen

Friday, July 22: Quarterbacks, 99 Club, NFL Team Ratings

Top 10 Wide Receiver Notes

Adams is the first Raiders wide receiver to earn a 99 overall grade since Randy Moss in Madden 06.

It's a well-deserved honor for the ex-Green Bay Packer, who was traded in March and signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with his new team.

Adams posted 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, which followed up a 115/1,374/18 performance in 2020.

The former Fresno State star, who is reuniting with ex-college quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas, is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Kupp, who started last season with a rating of 86, was an obvious choice to move up the ranks after helping lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. The five-year NFL veteran's 145 catches and 16 receiving touchdowns also led football. He formed an excellent first-year rapport with new Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, and an encore in the vicinity of his 2021 numbers isn't out of the question.

Hill is now a Dolphin after the Kansas City Chiefs traded him this offseason. He'll look to replicate his success in Miami under quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and new head coach Mike McDaniel. Hill's speed, which has enabled him to lead the NFL in yards per touch twice, should help matters.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is fourth on the list despite an injury-shortened 2021 campaign that held him to 10 games.

It's easy to see why the former Clemson star, who co-led wideouts with Hill thanks to a 98 overall grade last preseason, still ranks highly having averaged 108 catches, 1,381 yards and nine touchdowns from 2017 to 2020.

Hill, Hopkins and the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs are the only players to finish top five in the Madden NFL 2022 and 2023 preseason ratings.

Diggs slipped a bit from 97 (third overall) to 95 (fifth) this year, but he's still coming off a tremendous 2021 season that saw him post 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns for the AFC East champions. His 127 receptions and 1,535 yards led the NFL in 2020.

The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson might be the biggest snub outside the top five. Jefferson has led the NFL in receiving yards since 2020 (3,016 yards), and he's made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons.

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues to be one of the game's most consistent producers. He's amassed 1,000 or more yards in all eight of his NFL seasons, and that's the longest current streak among all pass-catchers (Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is second with six straight years).

The Washington Commanders rewarded Terry McLaurin with a three-year, $71 million extension, and it was well-deserved after the ex-Ohio State Buckeye posted his second straight 1,000-yard season (77/1,053/5).

He's tied with the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen for eighth overall among wideouts at the moment. Allen now has four seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,100 yards under his belt after a 106/1,138/6 campaign.

He's flourished with Justin Herbert at quarterback and Brandon Staley at head coach, and Allen could find himself creeping up the rankings as the season goes on.

Rounding out the top 10 is the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper, who was traded from the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Cooper has posted five 1,000-yard seasons in his seven NFL campaigns, but he's coming off a bit of a down year with just 68 catches for 865 yards in 2021.

Still, he found the end zone eight times and is certainly capable of a big bounce back as the Browns' new No. 1 wideout.