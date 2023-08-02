Madden NFL 24 Drops Extensive Gameplay Trailer with Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Allen, Bills

Icon Sportswire

EA Sports gave a lengthy new look at Madden 24 on Wednesday, with IGN featuring a matchup between pro players ClefftheGod and Dez while Madden game designer Spade provided commentary on the new changes to this year's iteration of the game.

Among the changes mentioned including nerfs to press coverage and man coverage in general, depending on both the defensive backs and wide receivers being used. Trying to play press against speedier, talented receivers will be far riskier than in years past.

Additionally, quarterbacks will be less accurate when attempting high passes and receivers will be more likely to drop those balls if they have to contort to reach the ball or get hit in the air, another nerf.

Zone coverages also got buffed, with defenders reacting more quickly to passes. Run blocking was also improved, with lineman acting more decisively and more intelligently finding defenders downfield in the screen game. Receivers are also less likely to get bumped off their routes down the field.

And playbooks were expanded after some cuts last year. All in all, very solid changes to the upcoming game.