Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa Set for WWE SmackDown Ahead of SummerSlam

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report has learned Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa will clash in a singles match on Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio.

The battle of real-life brothers will take place one night before Uso meets his cousin, Roman Reigns, in the main event of SummerSlam with the undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of Tribal Chief on the line.

SmackDown will mark the first-ever singles match between Jey and Solo. It is also only the second time they have faced off in a match of any kind.

After Jey and Jimmy Uso decided they no longer wanted to put up with Reigns' tyrannical ways, The Usos teamed up against Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match billed as the Bloodline Civil War last month at Money in the Bank.

The Usos were victorious when Jey pinned Roman, marking the first time Reigns had been pinned in any match since 2019.

That, coupled with Reigns and Sikoa putting Jimmy on the shelf with an injury, compelled Jey to challenge Reigns to a world title match at SummerSlam in Detroit.

Reigns accepted the challenge, but Jey added the caveat that the elders of the family called for it to take place under Tribal Combat rules.

That means there will be no holds barred when Reigns and Uso meet at SummerSlam, and Reigns will have to defend both his 1,000-plus-day run as world champion, along with the highest position in The Bloodline.

Jey's readiness for Roman will be put to the test Friday night when he goes toe-to-toe with the enforcer of The Bloodline in Sikoa.

