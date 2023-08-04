NFL Training Camp 2023: Best and Worst Case for Jonathan Taylor amid Colts Trade Buzz

1 of 9

The current contract squabble between the Indianapolis Colts and standout running back Jonathan Taylor became the embodiment of the Anchorman "Boy, that escalated quickly" GIF.

But cooler heads appear to have prevailed for now, according to ESPN's Pat McAfee.

McAfee, a former member of the Colts, asked those within the building how things are going. They responded the situation is "much better in the facility, building than it was at the beginning of training camp."

This standoff should defuse naturally beyond the current circumstances, because the Colts desperately need Taylor as the organization develops rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson while the running back has little-to-no leverage in contract discussions.

Owner Jim Irsay vehemently said that Taylor won't be traded. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported "the idea has not been totally dismissed at Colts headquarters," though a move seems unlikely. Taylor still prefers to play elsewhere. League executives told Holder a trade market exists but it won't be vast, thus limiting potential compensation.

For Taylor, a trade to the AFC East with the intention of signing a top-of-the-market contract extension somewhere in line with the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (between $12 and $13 million annually) is the best-case scenario. The New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have all been linked to Dalvin Cook. Taylor is a younger and more explosive option.

Conversely, the worst outcome is being forced to play with the Colts for another season without any changes whatsoever to his current contract. Ironically, that's the best-case scenario for Indianapolis. Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard may budge eventually since they have a previous history of paying homegrown talents before their rookie deals expire. This approach doesn't seem to be their current modus operandi, though.

The Colts organization, as a whole, seems to be in prove-it mode. For example, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is another potential extension candidate and he's not any closer to a possible deal. The Colts seemingly want to see how everyone responds after last year's lost season before committing to certain individuals long-term.

In the meantime, Taylor is not letting his request and demands fester.

"He's coming in to work every day," fellow running back Deon Jackson said. "He's in meetings; he's talkative. He's the same person that he's always been. Nothing's changed. ... He's just being a supportive teammate."