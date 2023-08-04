NFL Training Camp 2023: Best and Worst Case for Jonathan Taylor amid Colts Trade Buzz

NFL Training Camp 2023: Best and Worst Case for Jonathan Taylor amid Colts Trade BuzzAugust 4, 2023
Contracts remain at the forefront of the training camp discussion despite ongoing practices.
The Indianapolis Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor may find themselves in a better place today than when camp began. The Chicago Bears signed two significant free agents on Friday. The New Orleans Saints made sure to keep their defensive centerpiece in place. And the Dallas Cowboys rewarded one of their safeties.
Performances are still important and shouldn't be entirely overlooked despite the league's business practices. Multiple rookies, including this year's second overall draft pick, are shining and proving they're ready to be immediate starters.
Finally, the NFL decided to hand out suspensions as the weekend approaches, with a couple significant names not available for the start of the regular season.
Find out the specifics for all of these situations and the latest happenings from Friday's training camp sessions in Bleacher Report's latest roundup.
Best and Worst Outcomes For Taylor, Colts After Relationship Reportedly Improves
The current contract squabble between the Indianapolis Colts and standout running back Jonathan Taylor became the embodiment of the Anchorman "Boy, that escalated quickly" GIF.
But cooler heads appear to have prevailed for now, according to ESPN's Pat McAfee.
McAfee, a former member of the Colts, asked those within the building how things are going. They responded the situation is "much better in the facility, building than it was at the beginning of training camp."
This standoff should defuse naturally beyond the current circumstances, because the Colts desperately need Taylor as the organization develops rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson while the running back has little-to-no leverage in contract discussions.
Owner Jim Irsay vehemently said that Taylor won't be traded. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported "the idea has not been totally dismissed at Colts headquarters," though a move seems unlikely. Taylor still prefers to play elsewhere. League executives told Holder a trade market exists but it won't be vast, thus limiting potential compensation.
For Taylor, a trade to the AFC East with the intention of signing a top-of-the-market contract extension somewhere in line with the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (between $12 and $13 million annually) is the best-case scenario. The New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have all been linked to Dalvin Cook. Taylor is a younger and more explosive option.
Conversely, the worst outcome is being forced to play with the Colts for another season without any changes whatsoever to his current contract. Ironically, that's the best-case scenario for Indianapolis. Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard may budge eventually since they have a previous history of paying homegrown talents before their rookie deals expire. This approach doesn't seem to be their current modus operandi, though.
The Colts organization, as a whole, seems to be in prove-it mode. For example, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is another potential extension candidate and he's not any closer to a possible deal. The Colts seemingly want to see how everyone responds after last year's lost season before committing to certain individuals long-term.
In the meantime, Taylor is not letting his request and demands fester.
"He's coming in to work every day," fellow running back Deon Jackson said. "He's in meetings; he's talkative. He's the same person that he's always been. Nothing's changed. ... He's just being a supportive teammate."
Chicago Bears Add Much-Needed Pass Rush, Blocking with Latest Signings
The Chicago Bears agreed to terms Thursday evening with the best available pass-rusher, Yannick Ngakoue. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ngakoue's new deal is for one year and worth $10.5 million.
They also brought in 39-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis on a one-year, $2 million deal, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.
The first free-agent signing is the organization's attempt at bolstering a pathetic pass rush. Last season, the Bears defense finished dead last with 20 total sacks. Safety Jaquan Brisker actually led the unit with four.
Yet general manager Ryan Pace bided his time. He didn't try to make a splash early in the process. DeMarcus Walker did sign at the onset of free agency, though he's better suited as an interior pass-rusher in sub-packages. The team also added a trio of defensive tackles—Gervon Dexter Sr., Zacch Pickens and Travis Bell—instead of edge-rushers via the draft.
Ngakoue is the only proven pass-rusher on the roster. He has registered at least eight sacks in seven straight seasons. The 28-year-old defender is quick off the snap, with the flexibility to dip and flatten toward quarterbacks.
However, this addition is based purely on Ngakoue's pass-rushing repertoire. As consistent as he is in providing pressure, he's not an every-down defender. The Colts chose not to re-sign him and pursued Samson Ebukam, because the latter is significantly better at the point of attack. Whereas Ngakoue is a below-average run defender and has been throughout his career.
Lewis' addition helps fortify the blocking schemes. The Bears' offensive line isn't completely settled after the additions of free agent Nate Davis and this year's 10th overall draft pick, Darnell Wright.
In breaking the all-time positional record by playing an 18th season, Lewis can provide stability in 12 personnel as a legitimate in-line option. By doing so, he'll help free up Cole Kmet from purely playing a traditional role as a Y-tight end. With Robert Tonyan also on the roster, the Bears will almost certainly lean heavily on multiple TE sets, even with an improved wide receiver corps.
Rookie WR Tyler Scott Emerges As Weapon In Chicago Bears Offense
Every year, a rookie wide receiver who heard his name called during the previous spring's middle rounds impresses every day in training camp and gets everyone excited about their potential.
This year, the Chicago Bears' Tyler Scott is that wide receiver.
"The way he's learning the offense and the way he takes the concepts, he learns at a fast rate, which really helps him," head coach Matt Eberflus said, per The Athletic's Adam Jahns. "Because he knows what to do, and he knows how to do it, and he can play fast. And that's what you're kind of seeing there. And he's on track to where he needs to be right now, for sure."
This year's 133rd overall pick immediately adds explosiveness and twitchiness in a 5'10", 177-pound frame. The Bears desperately need someone like Scott to provide a field-tilting presence.
Last season, Chicago's coaching staff asked far too much of quarterback Justin Fields. The offense lacked playmakers. This offseason, general manager Ryan Pace added a legitimate WR1 in DJ Moore as part of the deal to move out of the No. 1 draft slot. Chase Claypool enters his first full year with the franchise. Darnell Mooney should be fully recovered from last season's ankle injury. The rookie, meanwhile, provides instant value because of his particular skill set.
"Scott can be an effective WR3 right away with the potential to blossom into a WR2," B/R scout Derrik Klassen wrote in his evaluation. "His size and strength will always be a hinderance, but his speed, quickness and hands will bode well for him when it comes to generating space and capitalizing on open grass."
Fields legitimately has a chance to crack 4,000 passing yards with his current quartet of wide receivers.
Multiple Detroit Lions Rookies Are Already Pushing for Significant Playing Time
The excitement surrounding the Detroit Lions this season is palpable.
The team has trended upward since general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell took the reins. This year, continued improvement is only part of the squad's expectations. The Lions have the potential to make the postseason and possibly emerge as one of the NFC's better teams for the long haul.
To do so, large contributions will come from this year's rookie class beyond the first-round selections of running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell.
Three have consistently been part of the first-team rotation.
Detroit chose Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta near the top of the second round to serve as T.J. Hockenson's replacement after trading away the former top-10 pick to the Minnesota Vikings last season. LaPorta made a seamless transition as Detroit's TE1.
"LaPorta has been taking first-team reps since Day 1 and doesn't look out of place at all," Tim Twentyman of the Lions official site wrote. "He's still got a lot to learn, but all indications are that he's a quick study and his receiving skills are really advanced for a young tight end. He's going to play a big role in this offense starting Week 1."
LaPorta's ascension was somewhat obvious since the Lions didn't have much at tight end. The same can't be said about fellow second-round pick Brian Branch and his standing with Detroit's other safeties.
Kerby Joseph, Tracy Walker III and C.J. Gardner-Johnson provide significant flexibility among the Lions' secondary. Even so, Branch, who was the first safety drafted this year, continues to show up because of his versatility.
"Branch is already working himself into first-team reps with his ability to play both in the box and cover equally well," Twentyman noted. "If Branch continues on this trajectory, it's going to be hard for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to take him off the field, especially on passing downs."
Third-rounder Brodric Martin might be the most surprising potential contributor of them all. The 6'5", 337-pound rookie has the size and length to serve an anchor along the defensive interior.
"He comes from a small school (Western Kentucky) and still has some technique stuff to sharpen, but he's already making enough of an impact to earn some first-team reps," Twentyman said. "He's long and strong, and is trending toward a nice role in the center of the Lions' defense sooner rather than later."
Jordan's Contract Extension, Kamara's Suspension Settle Saints' Lingering Issues
The New Orleans know where they stand as an organization thanks to Friday's happenings, starting with Cameron Jordan's contract extension followed by Alvin Kamara's suspension.
For all intents and purposes, Jordan is a member of the New Orleans Saints for life.
On Monday, Jordan and the Saints agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 34-year-old defensive end is now signed through the 2025 campaign.
"I want what I've always wanted, to be Black and Gold," Jordan said in June, per John DeShazier of the Saints official site. "I've said that plenty of times, whether I play 15 years or 16 years, I want to be here.
"I love the fact that we've been in this locker room for so long, and I've seen three locker room changes. I love the fact that whether we've had different defensive coordinators or a different defensive line, that I've still had success here and I see myself as a pseudo-New Orleanian."
Jordan has played in 16 games for 12 straight seasons. He's already the franchise's all-time leader in sacks and currently sits fourth in games played. He drives the Saints defense, even at an advanced age.
"Pure power player ... He still has enough to know how to get home," a veteran NFL scout told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Solid against the run. A key part of their scheme. Probably not as dynamic as he once was."
The 2011 first-round draft pick's presence is vitally important in helping shape the next generation of Saints defensive linemen.
New Orleans spent a first-round pick on Payton Turner two years ago. Isaiah Foskey enters the lineup this year after being selected 40th overall. Jordan's experience and leadership will also be beneficial to this year's first-round pick, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. With the veteran leading the way and those young players developing, last year's fifth overall defense can maintain a high standard.
Conversely, Kamara is one of the longer-tenured players on the Saints offense. He's been the focal point of the unit, particularly after Drew Brees' retirement. But he won't be available for the start of the season after the NFL suspended the running back for three games citing a violation of the personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
In July, the 28-year-old running back pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace stemming from a 2022 fight in Las Vegas, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell. Kamara was originally charged with a felony.
"I was completely wrong," Kamara stated.
The Saints prepared for the absence. This offseason, the organization signed free agent Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL last season with 17 rushing touchdowns, and drafted Kendre Miller in this year's third round. The offense shouldn't miss a beat without Kamara and only improve once he's back in the lineup.
Charles Omenihu's Suspension May Not Lead to Bigger Role for Chiefs' 1st-Round Rookie
The NFL announced a six-game suspension for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu for violating the league's personal conduct policy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The suspension stems from an arrest for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence in January.
Even so, the Chiefs still signed Omenihu to a two-year, $16 million free-agent contract this offseason. He's projected as a starting defensive end opposite George Karlaftis once he's eligible to play in a regular-season contest.
Until then, Kansas City needs production from another defensive end. The organization drafted Kansas City's Felix Anudike-Uzomah with this year's 31st overall pick. However, Anudike-Uzomah's acclimation to the professional ranks has gone slowly.
The rookie didn't participate in organized team activities because of a lingering injury to his hand.
"It affected me quite a bit, not going to lie," Anudike-Uzomah told reporters. "A lot of the rookies obviously had to learn technique-wise and go on the field full speed and stuff like that and I had to jump back because of my injury, but now I'm in here, now I'm in training camp, training camps a great time to be—time to get your footwork down, get everything down to be ready for the preseason."
The coaching staff understands it's going to be a slow process with this year's top pick.
"I think Felix is climbing, I really do," defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. "I mean look [at] it, we all know he didn't get a lot of—you know didn't do anything in the offseason here and that set him back. I thought he was a little rusty and struggled early. [Chiefs defensive line coach] Joe [Cullen] and I both, as you watch one-on-ones, you watch the team periods, he's flashing now which is a good thing."
If Anudike-Uzomah isn't ready to be a significant contributor, Malik Herring and Joshua Kaindoh have been with the team for a couple of years and know the system.
New Offseason Regimen Creates 'More Pitches' in Tua Tagovailoa's Arsenal
Young quarterbacks need time to develop. Even those who succeed early in the careers remain a work-in-progress.
For the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, he didn't appear ready for the professional game during his rookie season. Injuries have been a concern ever since, particularly last season when the quarterback suffered two diagnosed concussions and possibly a third.
To endure the physicality of an NFL season, the 25-year-old took up jiu-jitsu this offseason and reshaped his body. As a result, his skill set improved.
"He really took his training on his body serious this offseason for a multitude of reasons, and I've seen various things where he has a little more short-area explosiveness, where you're able to manipulate yourself in the pocket at a more explosive rate," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
"I don't know this to be fact, but it appears by my layman's eye that he has more pitches in his arsenal; he can layer stuff and drive it just with even more command. ... He's already pretty adept at [that] considering his accuracy. I think it just overall helps him feel prepared and execute a lot of things. And the residuals are apparent and various."
Improvements can also be seen in the quarterback's mechanics, with his overall efficiency when working from the pocket.
"I feel like he's been able to utilize his legs a little bit more, and not in the running aspect, but settling down, getting his five-step and three-step timing right," running back Raheem Mostert said. "He seems like he's finding his way in regards to the time management, how to work his feet and his lower body and his rhythm and his hips."
Only a Matter of Time Before C.J. Stroud Is Officially Named Texans' QB1
In a completely unsurprising turn of events yet necessary step for the Houston Texans franchise, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took all of the team's first-team reps Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander.
As this year's second overall pick, this trend was expected. After all, the Carolina Panthers already named this year's No. 1 selection, Bryce Young, their starting signal-caller. Meanwhile, the Texans have split reps between Stroud and former starter Davis Mills throughout training camp.
A natural progression is happening where Stroud shows some comfort with the offense, takes command and never looks back.
"Stroud is doing a great job," head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters. "He's improving. It's something we ask all of our guys when it comes to his development and what do you expect from training camp."
When a franchise's top draft pick is getting better every day and the coaching staff immerses that individual into the first-team unit, the franchise has reached the point where an announcement should be forthcoming.
An official statement from Ryans and the Texans is a formality. Stroud is their franchise quarterback. The organization's current approach is a way to insulate a talented young player just in case he isn't ready for showtime. For Stroud, he appears more than ready to be QB1.
Malik Hooker's Extension Allows Cowboys D to Remain Flexible and Creative
Despite featuring the likes of quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Tony Pollard, offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Zack Martin and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and now Brandin Cooks, the Dallas Cowboys' identity is built on the defensive side of the ball.
Dan Quinn's unit is loaded. Micah Parsons leads the way as arguably the most disruptive player in the game. Cornerback Trevon Diggs is a turnover-creating machine. Talent can be found at every position among last year's top-five scoring defense.
However, safety plays a vital role in the group's success because of the flexibility provided by the trio of Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker.
Previously, the Cowboys inked Kearse and Wilson to extensions. Kearse landed a new two-year deal last offseason, while Wilson signed a three-year contract earlier this year. On Friday, Hooker agreed to a three-year, $24 million extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Hooker was scheduled to be a free agent after this season. Instead, he'll help keep the Cowboys' defensive identity intact.
"Each one [of the great defenses] probably had their own identity and I'd say ours here is probably more flexibility and adjustability than most of the defenses I've been a part of," Quinn said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "We can put some guys in different roles based on all the skills that they can do. We're just getting started [but] the traits are there to play really exceptional defense."
In this particular case, all three of the team's safeties contribute in different ways. Hooker is primarily a free safety. Wilson finds himself in the box more often. Kearse bounces between the box and slot coverage. But all of them play a significant number of snaps and provide the team with playmakers along the back line.
More importantly, Hooker's re-signing ensures two of them will be on the roster next year since Kearse is a pending free agent.